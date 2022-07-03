What time will Ms. Marvel Episode 5 air on Disney+? Details explored

Episode 5 of Disney+'s coming-of-age superhero drama series, Ms. Marvel, is expected to premiere on the platform this Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The penultimate episode will drop nearly a month after the series first premiered on June 8.

By spotlighting Iman Vellani's character as Muslim American high school student Kamala Khan, the six-episode long series creates the framework for Vellani's comeback when she takes on the part again in the forthcoming movie The Marvels in 2023. The film will also serve as the live-action premiere of the popular Marvel character.

The acclaimed show follows teenager Kamala as she discovers her latent superhuman powers after encountering a mystery bangle. A malevolent organization known as the Clandestines/Djinns has relentlessly chased the teen ever since they learned of the development of her abilities in an effort to use her as a means to return their people to their home reality.

The previous episode revolved around Kamala's voyage to Karachi to meet her grandmother and the events which led her to meet a new ally called the Red Dagger. Let's find out what Episode 5 has in store for viewers.

Details explored ahead of Ms. Marvel's Episode 5 premiere on Disney+

Directed by Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Fatimah Asghar, Ms. Marvel's Episode 5 is scheduled to drop on July 6, 2022, at 3:00 am ET exclusively on Disney+.

Drawing closer to the series finale, the penultimate episode will likely pick up from Episode 4's conclusion when Kamala is taken back in time to the Partition period when her great-grandmother, Aisha (Mehwish Hayat), along with a few others, manages to flee the dangers of the historical event.

The upcoming episode of Kamala's story is expected to reveal more about the teen's talents and the reasons behind her great-grandmother's betrayal of Najma. It's also unlikely that Najma will just vanish following her harrowing encounter with Kamala. With just two episodes left in Season 1, the series' villains are sure to step up their attacks.

Recap of Ms. Marvel Episode 4

After Kamala and Najma's dispute at the wedding in Ms. Marvel Episode 3, the fourth episode transports her and her family to Karachi, where the titular heroine meets her Nani and crosses paths with an ally group known as the Red Daggers. While seeking answers to all the mysteries in her life, Kamala finds out that she is a Djinn. However, not being able to discover much about her ancestor's background and the bracelet.

One aspect that remains certain is that everyone's favorite titular character is headed in the right direction. Kamala was briefed by Red Dagger commander Waleed (Farhan Akhtar) about the perils of assisting the Clandestines in returning home by opening the portal to Noor. The escapades led her to befriend Kareem despite the absence of Bruno and Nakia.

Additionally, their friendship pledges to support Kamala as she navigates her ongoing difficulties. Viewers also witnessed a few touching exchanges involving Kamala, her mother, and Nani. The episode ends on a rather tense note, with a confrontation between Kamala and Najma. Although Kamala has the Red Dagger's backup, her new friend Waleed tragically dies in their encounter as Kamala and Kareem outrun their attackers.

Catch another action-packed Ms. Marvel sequence as Episode 5 arrives on July 6, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far