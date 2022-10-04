What time will My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 episode 9 air on TLC? Release date, plot, and more

In My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10, Whitney is dancing her way through haters and embracing her body in a world that judges people by their size. With her vivacious personality, sense of humor, and abundance of courage, she navigates both career challenges and relationship snafus on the reality show.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10, episode 9 will air on Tuesday, October 4, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC, featuring Glenn in an all-new avatar. After attending the wedding of her best friend Jessica Powell in the previous episode, Whitney is now ready to focus on her fitness business.

The synopsis of the new episode reads:

“Whitney invests money to produce an '80s-style fitness video to gain more subscribers to her fitness app; Glenn and Babs surprise Whitney on set just as she hears Buddy, her leading man, dropped out; Glenn may be the only person who can save the day.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10, episode 9: Whitney's father dazzles in an all-new 80s look

In the new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10, Whitney’s father, Glenn, comes to her rescue once again while shooting a fitness video.

Glenn and Babs are seen in the preview clip of the new episode visiting a studio where Whitney is filming her fitness video alongside friends.

But Whitney and her friends are left in a difficult spot after her friend Buddy can no longer be a part of the video. The entire cast of the video is upset and confused about what to do and how to shoot the video without the leading man.

Whitney is trying to figure out “how to regroup” since Buddy is no longer part of the project. Her best friend Tal suggests that Glenn can be part of the music video since he is already there.

The idea is welcomed with enthusiasm, and Whitney asks her dad whether he wants to be a part of the group. Glenn is a little surprised by the offer, but after Babs' nod of approval, he agrees to help his daughter.

While Whitney is positioning the rest of the cast and explaining what needs to be done, Glenn walks in wearing black and orange fitness wear. He's wearing the same 80s-inspired outfit as the female performers in the group, much to everyone's joy and satisfaction.

Everyone cheers and welcomes Glenn on the set and shoots the video. In the confessional, he says,

"The wardrobe for this video is not something that shows off my better assets. But, you know, father gotta do what a father needs to do."

Quick recap of episode 8 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10

In episode 8, titled A Big Fat Wedding – But Not Mine, viewers saw Whitney’s best friend, Jessica Powell, getting married surrounded by her friends and family members.

Although Whitney’s mother was still recovering from a stroke, she was adamant about attending the wedding. Her daughter was a little worried and excited at the same time, as it was Babs' first outing since being admitted to the hospital. She said,

"I’m so happy mommy, today’s going to be such a fun day.”

Even Glenn was worried about her. Despite everyone's concerns, Babs had a good time at the wedding. The event went smoothly without any major hiccups, especially related to Babs and her health, much to everyone’s relief.

Tune in on Tuesday to watch the new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on TLC. Fans can also watch the show without cable using DIRECTV Stream, Philo, or FuboTV.

