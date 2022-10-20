What time will Netflix’s The Mole Episode 9 and 10 air? Finale, release date and more details explored

The Mole is set to release Episodes 9 and 10 on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Netflix with the final five players. The two episodes mark the show's finale.

The show started with 12 players competing in different challenges while trying to identify who was trying to sabotage their mission. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."

The Mole finale will will be hosted by Alex Wagner

Netflix is set to drop Episodes 9 and 10 of The Mole on Friday, marking the reality show's finale. After a host of twists and surprise eliminations, the show now consists of five players who will play till the end to earn $1 million. The show began with 12 participants, namely:

Greg Shapiro, Marketing Consultant Jacob Hacker, Firefighter Paramedic Lieutenant Joi Schweitzer, Commercial Airline Pilot Avori Henderson, a professional Gamer Casey Lary, COVID ICU Nurse Dom Gabriel, Heavy Equipment Operator Kesi Neblett, Software Developer Osei White, Real Estate Agent William Richardson, Lifestyle Brand Manager Samara Joy, Mental Health Counsellor Pranav Patel, Law Firm Associate Sandy Ronquillo, an ABA Therapist

After eight episodes, only five contestants, Kesi, Joi, Avory, Will, and Jacob, are still running for the prize. One player will be eliminated in Episode 9, with the remaining four moving on to Episode 10.

In the new episodes, hosted by Alex Wagner, players will engage in yet another physical and mental challenge to collect money, while The Mole will try to sabotage the group's efforts.

Quick review of Episodes 6,7 and 8 of The Mole

Netflix dropped three episodes of the show last Friday with three different challenges. At the end of each episode, one player was eliminated from the competition, namely:

Pranav Patel, Law firm associate

Casey Lary, Covid nurse

Greg Shapiro, Marketing Consultant

In episode 6, Joi chose $15,000 over the exemption card, getting the team total to $29,500. However, Pranav was eliminated from the show. The remaining members with a backpack were tasked with going up, down, and across the mountainous terrain. However, only three of them had $10,000. Kesi and Greg were left at the base camp after the team was asked to leave its two members at the starting point. Similarly, when asked to leave the third member, the team chose Avori.

After completing the task on time, the team won $20,000 as Joi and Casey's bags had money. It was later revealed that Kesi's bag had the remaining $10,000.

In episode 7, after Casey was eliminated, the contestants were asked to spot one painting out of the two done by the saboteur. Will, Greg, and Kesi lost the challenge. They were then given a storytelling task to rebuild their advantage. In the end, they won $20,000 for the team, totaling $69,500.

In episode 8, Greg was eliminated. The team members played hide and seek, where Kesi and Joi won the game while Jacob and Will lost the challenge.

Stream Netflix on Friday to watch the finale of The Mole.

