What time will New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS? Hosts, artists, and more details explored

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will ring in the new year in the best country way possible. The event will take place in Nashville, Texas, and will include live music, fireworks, and the signature midnight Music Note Drop.

The event’s official synopsis reads:

"CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air on Saturday, December 31, from 8 to 10 pm ET, followed by 10:30 to 1:30 am ET on CBS. Viewers will be able to stream the program live and on demand on Paramount+.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will feature nearly 50 performances

The live event, Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The event is open to the public and the entire five-hour event will be streamed live on CBS and feature close to 50 live performances.

The event will be hosted by Grammy-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King, along with Rachel Smith. Some of the artists set to perform during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash includes country superstars Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, and the Zac Brown Band. The performances are expected to be witnessed by almost 200,000 people.

Coy Bowles from the Zac Brown Band said about the upcoming set:

"Important because his love of music is as significant to his life as his love of his family and friends."

He added:

"Humans gathering together to celebrate the power of music is exciting. We’re firing on all cylinders and probably having the best time we’ve ever had."

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Sandra Restrepo will direct the special.

Meet the headliners of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Brooks & Dunn

The American country duo consists of vocalists and songwriters Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. The duo gained fame in the 1990s with amazing rhythms, powerful guitars, and “a blend that still sounded sinewy on ballads.”

The best-selling duo separated in the late 2000s, but came together for a live act in the 2010s, followed by eventually regrouping in 2019 with Reboot, a collection of re-recordings of the two’s hits as duets with modern country stars.

Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer and songwriter was the first female country artist to have three back-to-back singles from a debut album as #1 hits. The upcoming New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash singer started writing songs at the age of 13 and moved to Nashville at the age of 15 to pursue a musical career. At the age of 19, she signed a publishing deal with Black River Publishing and a recording contract with Black River Entertainment by the time she was 20.

She released her first full-length album, The First Time, in 2015, and it soon reached number 4 on Billboard’s U.S. country charts and number 31 in the Billboard Top 200.

Zac Brown Band

The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning “southern rock ground” led by Zac Brown has six albums that have been in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The group has won three Grammy awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, and 9 million albums, and has crossed over 10 billion catalog sales so far.

The band is now set to perform live at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday, December 31, at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Tune in at 8 pm ET on CBS or stream the event live on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes