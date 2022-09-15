What time will Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 10 air on ABC? Contestants, release date and more explored

Press Your Luck Season 4 finale is just a few hours away. Episode 10 of the reality game show will air on ABC on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The new episode will feature three new contestants, two from California and one from New York, to try their luck in the game show to win big cash prizes. The synopsis of the new episode, titled The Curse of the One More Spin, reads:

"The biggest and best season comes to an end with another nail-biter on the season finale of “Press Your Luck.”

All about Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 10

In the new episode of Press Your Luck, host Elizabeth Banks will welcome three new contestants to play the game that could change their lives. These players will have to try their best to avoid the Whammy as the animated creature can empty all their earnings and send them home empty-handed.

The three new contestants who will play in Episode 10 are:

Aleen Kojayan - hometown: La Habra Heights, California Jeremy Owusu - hometown: Bronx, New York Barry Lander - hometown: San Diego, California

Press Your Luck is a game of wit and strategy, and the stakes are even higher in the final as it will give the players a last chance to fulfill their dreams. These contestants will play for $1 million dollar prize money, provided Whammy does not get in their way.

During each round, the contestants will answer questions to earn spins on the Big Board. The contestants will then “use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the Whammy, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing,” according to the press release.

Only one contestant will move on to the All-New Bonus Round, where they will play to win the million-dollar cash prize while avoiding Whammy.

About Press Your Luck

ABC Network did not air new episodes of Press Your Luck last week to remember Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022.

Fans were not happy with the network's decision as the 1980s game show revival is liked by all for its unique concept and the Whammy’s that always keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The synopsis of the show read:

“Hosted by multihyphenate star Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board.”

Further adding:

“Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune.”

The original show, which was filmed on the Television City lot in Studio 46, ran for three seasons on CBS before it was canceled in 1986.

Elizabeth Banks, a fan of the show since he childhood days, was overawed working as the host of the 1980s game show revival as she “get to change people's lives on this show.”

The show is produced by Fremantle and executive produced by Jennifer Mullin and John Quinn, who also serves as the showrunner.

Tune in on ABC on Thursday to watch the finale of Press Your Luck.

