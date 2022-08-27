What time will Ready To Love season 6 episode 5 air? Release date and more details explored

The new episode of Ready To Love season 6 will air on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on OWN. Episode 5 will see things get heated between the singles, and there will be more drama to witness.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled It’s Barbecue Time, reads:

“Three of the men have one last opportunity to dig deeper and improve their game after the White Party. A group picnic is where romance blossoms while a go-kart date goes horribly wrong. Someone dumps their date and permanently ruins a relationship.”

Ready to Love, a dating show with a unique twist, explores real-life dating interactions between successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are looking for ever-lasting relationships. It sheds light on the men’s experiences as they search for true love in Atlanta.

All about Ready To Love season 6 episode 5

Episode 5 of Ready To Love will see a female contestant cry her heart out to host Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles after her conversation with the other girls, which she had with them in the ladies' lounge, is shared with others without her consent. She was not expecting the listeners to share the confidential information with people outside the room.

Host Miles agrees with her and says that the conversation should not have left the room.

Meanwhile, a go-kart date goes terribly wrong between a pair, causing more drama later on. Shareese also faces the wrath of one of the single men after he yells at her and calls her “real fake.”

It will not the first time that Shareese is called out for her behavior. In one of the previous episodes, she was on the receiving end of Mike's outrage when she referred to the latter's divorce and kids as “baggage.” Mike's perception of Shareese changed completely. He shared in a confessional:

"Shareese called my kids a baggage. I'm like, wow, being 45-years-old and still acting like this."

The reality star then clarified her stance, saying that her statement had stemmed from her not having children and that she had not meant to pass on a negative message. She said:

"That's my beliefs. That's my core values. I'm just saying I don't wanna deal with that. I wanna get married for the first time with someone who's never been married. Who's never had a baby. That's all I'm saying."

Later, Mike wanted Shareese to be eliminated from Ready to Love, but the men of the house elected April instead as none of them could connect with her.

Quick recap of episode 4 of Ready to Love season 6

In the previous episode of Ready to Love, Justice faced the ire of the ladies on the reality show after he revealed that he does not like spending money on his dates.

Jamala went on a date with Justice but things fizzled out between the two when she asked the latter about a few character traits he liked. Justice replied:

"It's just, I'm not a big dater. So I'm not going to do things to romance you, no, I'm not going to do it. It's rare, you know what I mean? I'm not trying to spend money to find out if I like you.

His statement left Jamala shocked. She later discussed their conversation with the other women and hinted that they should pick Justice next for elimination due to his rude behaviour.

Tune in to OWN on Friday to watch the all-new episode of Ready to Love.

