What time will RHOP season 7 episode 10 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode is set to feature cast members as they navigate relationships and friendships and confront each other over past issues, leading to a significant drama that is bound to keep viewers hooked to their television screens.

Season 7 of the hit series has brought a lot of drama since its premiere as compared to its previous installments. While some cast members have been deemed fan favorites this season, others have been severely criticized by viewers for their behavior and bias.

Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who appeared on the first season, has joined the ladies this time, and so has Mia's former best friend Jacqueline Blake.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 10?

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOP Sneak Peek — Robyn talks about her moment with Wendy, & argument with Candiace: Candiace talks getting her business degree & reveals it was wrong what she said about Karen. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #RHOP Sneak Peek — Robyn talks about her moment with Wendy, & argument with Candiace: Candiace talks getting her business degree & reveals it was wrong what she said about Karen. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HPyTK8HSEk

This week's episode of RHOP will mark the end of the ladies' cast trip to Miami, which was hosted by Mia. The trip that was supposed to be fun and a celebration of Grand Dame Karen Huger's 59th birthday.

However, things quickly turned south as Mia and Wendy got into a heated physical altercation that also led to the ladies picking sides and more confrontations.

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode, titled, Cleaning Up the Mess, reads:

"The ladies return to Potomac and get back to business; Gizelle and Robyn prepare for their "Reasonably Shady" live show; Karen prepares for a live experience of her own; Ashley gets emotional about her separation with Michael; Gizelle hosts a party."

As per a few preview clips released by Bravo about the show, the upcoming episode teases a lot of drama as some dynamics are still left to uncover. Robyn and Gizelle were seen preparing for the live show of their podcast, Reasonably Shady, with their assistance.

Soon after their plans were set, the duo decided to reflect upon the Miami trip.

Robyn revealed that she was going to talk to Wendy about their impending issues. However, the RHOP star also noted that it won't be easy to squash differences considering they were on bad terms for over a year.

She also wished to have a conversation with Candiace after their argument last week over Robyn airing the fellow castmate's Instagram live video in front of other cast members.

In the video, Candiace was seen talking about some of the women negatively. However, Robyn and Gizelle felt that she spoke ill of all the ladies, which Candiace noted was untrue. Soon Ashley made a big revelation that changed things for the worse. She claimed that Candiace had this rumor about Karen potentially cheating on her husband, which made the Grand Dame furious.

Meanwhile, RHOP star Karen was seen planning her live show with her assistant and wondered if it would be similar to that of Robyn and Gizelle's show. Candiace was arranging her first backyard party with her husband and talked about attaining her MBA from Harward University.

She also confessed to being wrong about the way she spoke about Karen and wished to invite her to apologize.

In the final preview clip, Robyn and Wendy were seen squashing their differences and apologizing to each other over what had transpired between them.

RHOP season 7 is already halfway through and the cast members are not on the best of terms. There is only more to come as scandals, gossip, and allegations are set to increase, leading to multiple arguments, altercations, and confrontations between the ladies.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode this Sunday on Bravo.

