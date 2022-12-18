What time will RHOP season 7 episode 11 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members as they continue with their daily lives as well as deal with important concerns, including navigating personal relationships, professional commitments, and marital troubles.

Season 7 of RHOP has been extremely popular among the audience since its premiere as the ladies have brought more spice and heat to this installment of the show. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake. While some cast members have become fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior on the show.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 11?

Episode 11 of RHOP will see the cast indulging in what they feel is some light-hearted gossip, but which will develop into major issues in the upcoming weeks. Rumors, scandals, and allegations have enveloped the ladies this season, and there is only more to come. Viewers will have to wait and find out how things pan out in the upcoming episodes.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Show Time, reads:

"When Gizelle and Robyn put on their live podcast, Karen takes shady notes for her own live show; Candiace shoots a music video with rapper Trina; Robyn broaches a tough subject with Juan; Wendy and Eddie deal with an unexpected emergency."

Preview clips of the upcoming episode, released by Bravo, showcase the ladies focusing on their personal and professional commitments. Candiace was seen shooting her music video with rapper Trina. Viewers had previously witnessed their interactions while the RHOP star visited the rapper alongside fellow castmate Wendy.

Meanwhile, Karen met with Gizelle after her absence at the latter's daughter's birthday party. The Grand Dame came bearing gifts for the teenage girls and discussed their respective live shows. While Gizelle and Robyn had their show based on their podcast Reasonably Shady, Karen also wanted to host her own show with "dinner, cocktails, and entertainment."

Gizelle then talked about Mia and Jacqueline's bond, revealing to Karen that the two then-best friends even shared boyfriends. Karen maintained that although she and Mia had argued on a previous RHOP episode, the latter owned up to her mistake and the two were on really good terms. However, the Grand Dame made her dislike towards Jacqueline quite evident.

Another RHOP clip saw Karen talking to Mia about what Gizelle had said. Mia then stated that she and her then-best friend Jacqueline were involved in some "promisquious things" while they were young. The two shared good laughs following which the preview ended.

The final clip of the episode featured the ladies attending Gizelle and Robyn's live show. Initially, the hosts faced some issues with their mic, which led to Karen bringing out a list of "what not to do" while conducting her own live show. Robyn then invited her fiance Juan to the podium to discuss "reasonable and shady" moments.

Season 7 of RHOP is halfway through this installment and has already amped up the level of drama as the ladies get into more arguments, conflicts, confrontations, and altercations in the upcoming weeks. Will they be able to resolve their issues or will it lead to more complications? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

