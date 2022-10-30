What time will RHOP season 7 episode 4 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will feature cast members as they navigate personal issues, relationships with friends, marital problems, and much more. The ladies will once again get into multiple conflicts and arguments throughout the episode.

Season 7 of the hit reality series has been bringing some much-needed drama to the screens this year since it premiered. While some ladies have gone on to become early fan favorites, others have been severely criticized for their behavior on the show. Fans have closely followed the ladies' journey and have expressed their opinions concerning the issues on the show on social media.

Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 4?

Episode 4 of RHOP will continue the drama and conflicts from the previous week. The ladies will take on a fun actitivity but will also be seen discussing unresolved issues between them. Many relationships on the show this season are currently strained, and the ladies are either improving them or witnessing things take a turn for the worse.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Not All Fun And Games, reads:

"Robyn hosts a Family Fun Day for everyone and their kids, but leaves out one of the ladies; Gizelle and Mia are unimpressed by Robyn's hosting skills; Karen falls unexpectedly ill after she catches sight of Charrisse."

In a few preview clips released by Bravo for the upcoming episode the ladies were invited by Robyn for a fun day with their children during spring break. However, the star didn't invite fellow RHOP member Wendy due to their heated argument last week.

Robyn criticized Wendy for blaming only her and Gizelle for confronting Mia, while most of the cast members doubted Mia's social media posts. Wendy, however, rejected the claim and stated that it was Robyn who called Mia a liar and not her. Although the altercation was briefly put down by fellow cast members, it soon followed with another argument between the two.

While Robyn invited everyone's children, she left out Wendy and her kids, leading the latter to call Robyn out for having a "character flaw." As per the RHOP preview, Robyn had asked Candiace to bring Wendy's kids, but the latter refused. Upon hearing what transpired between the two, Karen confronted Robyn about her behavior and asked her to be the bigger person.

In another preview clip, Ashley and Michael Darby's divorce news was made public, and the former was seen unable to reach her ex-husband. Later on in the episode, Ashley was seen discussing about releasing a public statement to put all rumors to rest with respect to the reasons behind her divorce with Michael.

In a confessional, she said:

"Michael and I both feel it's important to release a public statement because there would be so many assumptions and people just jump into their own conclusions. . . And specially considering the things that Michael had done in the past. . .We just decided to get in front of it and put it out there for ourselves."

In the RHOP preview clip, Charrisse was seen making her entrance to Robyn's fun day, while the ladies witnessed Karen's simultaneous exit that signaled her dislike towards Charrisse, according to the cast.

RHOP season 7 has just begun, and the ladies have brought in their fair share of drama for the viewers. The upcoming episodes are set to document more arguments and conflicts. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP this Sunday on Bravo.

