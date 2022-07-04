What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 5 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more details explored

Seeking Sister Wife is well into its fourth run as the polygamists navigate new challenges and uneven relationship dynamics. The fifth episode of the season will be released on TLC on July 4, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Capitalizing on the success of TLC's Sister Wives, the reality show is now bigger with five families and a growing brood of 20-plus children.

Fans of the show can tune into the latest triumphs, frustrations and drama experienced by the five families every Monday on TLC. They can also catch the premiered episodes on Philo TV, Hulu+, Discovery+, Sling, YouTube Premium, DirecTV and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect from Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Episode 5

The upcoming episode of the series, titled Do You Have C*nd*ms, will see the families navigate new issues and drama associated with bringing new wives into their lives.

As per the description for the fifth episode, The Davises will take Danielle on a weekend trip to see if she gels with the group.

The Foleys will tell Steve's kids about April, while Sidian will visit Arielle in the Philippines. The episode will also see India Epps face criticism about her lifestyle on her birthday.

As one of the most trending reality shows, due to its controversial and dramatic plot, Seeking Sister Wife continues to draw in fans with each episode. If you're also hooked on the show and the chaotic lives of the families, don't forget to tune in to the fifth episode of Season 4.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Episode 4 recap

The previous episode saw the Epps family adjusting to Marcus' developing relationship with Bina. He told India he wanted the relationship to be organic, but she didn't like the fact that he was planning to get intimate with Bina after just one date. Since India hadn't had a chance to meet Bina, Marcus invited her over for drinks.

India asked Bina why she chose Marcus. Bina explained that the vibes were there and that if there were issues, she knew she could talk to Taryn about them.

Taryn, on the other hand, was skeptical about Bina's intentions of entering a plural marriage. She had previously expressed that she believed in polygamy because she did not want to get cheated on.

The Foleys had just returned from a Caribbean cruise, where they'd had a date with April. Brenda noted that April had become distant since the date night. She was upset about the fact that she opened up to April only for her not to reciprocate. Thus, the Foleys decided to have a conversation with April about communication.

Sidian and Tosha Jones found a new girlfriend, Arielle. Despite numerous efforts, Sidian and Arielle have not been able to meet in person. However, he was not one to give up hope. He believed that Arielle was a big catch and that it would work out well between the two.

Tosha helped Sidian book a plane ticket to the Philippines to meet Arielle. While Arielle was excited to see Sidian, he began worrying about the whole thing after a video call with her.

Meanwhile, the Merrifields spent their last day with Lea chatting with her. Danielle asked her about her previous plural marriage, and there were a lot of awkward gaps in the conversation.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 5 drops on TLC on July 4, 2022.

