What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale air on TLC? Merrifields will break down in tears in Episode 14

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife is coming to an end. The emotional finale of the reality show will air at 10 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+ on Monday, September 5, 2022.

In the upcoming episode, titled Mr. and Mrs. and Mrs. ... and Mrs., the Merrifields will be left in tears as they are still uncertain about whether their sister wife, Roberta, will visit the family in the US. The synopsis of the finale reads:

“After their trip to Brazil to visit sister wife-to-be Roberta, the Merrifields eagerly prepare for her arrival. The Davises hope everything goes according to plan as they put together a commitment ceremony to celebrate their union with Danielle.”

All about Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will end on Monday with a whirlwind of emotions. The finale will show the Davises starting a new chapter of their lives as they all come together to celebrate a commitment ceremony with sister wife, Danielle.

The preview clip of Seeking Sister Wife finale shows Danielle beaming with joy as she walks down to Nick during the ceremony, surrounded by other sister wives, friends, and family members. She is more than happy to be a part of the family and would not want to be “anywhere else” other than with her new family.

The Davises took the next step in their polygamous relationship after Nick and his two wives - Jennifer and April Davis - asked Danielle to join their family as their third sister wife officially. Speaking about the proposal, Nick said in the Seeking Sister Wife’s confessional:

"We've decided to propose to Danielle at the Denver clock tower. It's iconic here in the city, so I think it will be a really nice place to propose."

When Danielle walked into the clock tower, the floor was covered in rose petals, “and there’s a table and champagne and everything set up.” Nick started the conversation by saying:

"This big clock here just brings to mind a thought about time. The experience of time is subjective, meaning that it's different for everyone. It's unique. So is love. We all get to experience love in our own, unique way. I'm honored to have you all join me in creating our own version of what love is within that."

Minutes later, Nick pulled a blue ring box out of his pocket and asked Danielle along with his two wives,

"Danielle, will you marry us?"

Danielle was surprised by the proposal, but she happily said yes. The family will now hold a commitment ceremony to mark a new chapter of their relationship. Not only is Danielle happy to be with the family, but even Nick cannot believe that his dream of having a polygamous family has come true.

While it would be a happy ending for the Davises, things look a little edgy for the Merrifields after their recent trip to Brazil. The duo flew down to Brazil to meet Roberta to clear their doubts about whether she will come to the US or not to be with them.

The Merrifields were concerned about Roberta as her K-1 visa has been approved, and if she does not migrate in the next few days, her visa will expire.

But after reaching Brazil and meeting Roberta, Danielle and Garrick were shocked to learn that Roberta does not want to share Garrick with anyone else and does not want him to look for a third sister wife. The Merrifields are now in tears about the uncertainty of whether Roberta will join the family or not.

Tune in on Monday on TLC to watch the emotional finale of Seeking Sister Wife season 4.

