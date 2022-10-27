Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 1, arrives on October 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV. The show follows the cast as they navigate life in a new city. However, nothing comes easy with this group, especially when you add returning members to the crowd. Appearing after a sabbatical is Chloe Trautman and Cara Geswelli, who have not had the easiest time getting along with the Siesta Key group.

The show's press release reads:

"The show introduces another exciting season in a brand new location. As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to take off

The upcoming season has the potential to be the most unpredictable and the most dramatic yet. With new dynamics, relationships, and old rivalries, the season is set to be chaotic. The return of Cara Geswelli is sure to shake things up, and not in a good way, for the cast, at least.

Juliette is dating someone new, as the trailer teases. Her ex-boyfriend Sam lives with Jordana, but the two claim there's nothing more to it. Juliette's narration in the trailer, however, suggests otherwise.

In the trailer, she said:

"With Sam and Jordana, it’s complicated."

In a promo uploaded to social media, Juliette and her friend Lexie talk about Clarke and say they're "doing really good." Clarke works in the real estate industry and has recently started selling yachts. She further tells Lexie that he doesn't like being in front of the camera.

She said:

"It was either going to be great for our relationship or an absolute disaster."

In another shot, Chloe and Amanda are seen hanging out at the beach and talking about what to expect from Miami. The Siesta Key star Amanda tells her co-star that she wants to hang out and relax all summer since she just graduated from college. Chloe had convinced Amanda for the upcoming season and had offered to stay with her and her husband, Chris. The two further talk about Chloe's business plans for her cosmetic line, and Amanda says:

"Look at you making moves with your career."

The two then spoke about Juliette and how she asked for Amanda's help with moving into her new house. The mood immediately shifts as the two think she's ungrateful and unappreciative of their friendship since she wasn't around for Chloe's launch party.

Chloe says:

"If she’s not careful, she’s going to wake up one day and have nobody that’s really been there for her."

Chloe takes a dig at Juliette's boyfriend and says that she's all "gung-ho" about him. Amanda chimes in and say that while she understands not wanting a life in the public eye since Juliette is the "face of the show," Clarke's discomfort with filming makes him seem "sketchy."

The two speculate whether he doesn't want to film since he has something to hide, and if that's the case, Clarke's in trouble because one returning cast member is known to reveal secrets. In the previous season, Cara took it upon herself to tell Amanda about her then-boyfriend Tate's Only Fans account, which the Siesta Key cast member was blindsided by.

Tune in on October 27, 2022, to know what happens when the cast gets together once again for Siesta Key: Miami Moves.

Poll : 0 votes