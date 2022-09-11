What time will Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 1 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more explored

Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, titled It's Over, will air on TLC on September 11, 2022 at 10 pm ET. Fans can also keep up with the fresh episodes of the show on TLC Go and Discovery Plus one day after the television premiere.

Season 17 of Sister Wives will showcase the aftermath of Christine and Kody’s separation after 25 years of marriage. The premiere episode will feature a very intense conversation between Christine and Kody as Kody attempts to make Christine stay with the family for their kids. The couple shares 6 kids together, with their youngest being 12 years old.

What to expect from Sister Wives Season 17 premiere?

This week on Sister Wives, Robyn will be seen trying to convince Kody to stay back at Christine's house. As seen in the promo, Robyn tells Kody to sleep on the couch at Christine's house if she does not want to sleep with him. Robyn believes that Christine might come down to sort things out.

Kody, however, does not want to take advice from Robyn because he feels that it gives power to his wife and not him. He also confesses that this is not the first time a wife has kicked him out of the house. Robyn talks about the unfairness in a plural marriage because it gives an advantage to men to go to other wives while their partner is left behind alone.

The episode description reads,

"Janelle tests positive for COVID-19; Kody confides in Robyn about his troubles with Christine; Kody and Christine sit down to have a tense discussion about the future of their marriage, which leaves Christine feeling empowered and Kody defeated."

As shown in the promos, Kody will attempt to save his marriage with Christine, even suggesting the idea of bringing another man into the family. He tells Christine that she has poisoned the family and needs to stay back for the children.

Christine can be seen discussing their intimacy issues and getting offended by Kody's response and shrug while issuing the same concerns. In the episode's description, it has been hinted that the conversation will end in favor of Christine.

More upsetting news will hit the Brown family as Janelle tests positive for COVID-19.

A recap of Sister Wives Season 16 finale

The previous season of Sister Wives ended with Christine discussing her divorce with Kody and said the entire experience felt freeing. Robyn, however, felt that they were two functioning people who could have made it work. Janelle sided with her friend Christine and said that nothing could have saved their marriage.

Kody confessed that polygamy did not pay off his efforts and that he was basically living in monogamy with Robyn nowadays. He revealed that Christine did not believe in polygamy after the divorce. Christine shared that she just wanted sister wives and not a shared husband. Christine also said that not moving back to Utah was a big factor in her divorce.

The episode description reads,

"In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody and Christine share shocking news that will change the family dynamic forever as the other wives weigh in on how it affects their future."

Christine packed up Kody’s stuff from her house after he shared that they were never going to be intimate again.

Sister Wives will air on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

