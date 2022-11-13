What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 10 air on TLC? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Episode 10 of Sister Wives season 17, titled The Knife in the Kidneys, will air on TLC on Sunday, November 13, at 10 pm ET. The episode will also be made available on TLC Go one day after the television broadcast.

Viewers will see Kody break down and yell at Christine after she announces that she is leaving for Utah in a week. They were married for 26 years and have six children together, with 12-year-old Truely being the youngest. He will also blame Christine for resenting Robyn all these years, breaking their bond as well.

The episode description reads,

"Christine's big announcement that she's leaving in a week causes chaos as Robyn questions her future relationship with her former sister wife and Kody explodes. As they all try to pick up the pieces, Janelle's RV lifestyle hits another obstacle."

What to expect from Sister Wives season 17 episode 10?

This week on Sister Wives, Janelle will face some more issues while living in an RV. Previously, she was seen having trouble trying to level up the vehicle and connect it to electrical outlets. Janelle will say that Kody grieved during the divorce. Christine will try to explain to Kody that she tried to look at the big picture for many years and enjoyed their big family events, but it was time for her to move on.

Kody will yell at Christine as he had made many "sacrifices" for her, and she had allegedly told others about her decision years before telling it to Kody. He would feel like Christine played mind games on her, all while complaining about her marriage to his own children.

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 9?

Last week on Sister Wives, Christine dropped Ysabel off at Maddie's house in North Carolina, where she would attend college for four years. She wanted to visit Ysabel the following month, but Ysabel felt that she would go back home with her if she returned. So, Ysabel told Christine that she would come home for Christmas.

Meri said that she was not jealous of Christine leaving the whole situation when she was the one who had not been physically intimate with Kody for years. Meri said that she decided to stick around in case things worked out. Kody, on the other hand, said that he did not consider Meri as his wife and that she could move on with her life to be with another man.

The episode description reads,

"After dropping off Ysabel in North Carolina, Christine tells her emotional sister wives that her house is under contract and she's moving to Utah in a week. Then, Kody reveals that he no longer considers himself married to Meri."

Christine received the happy news that her house was now under contract and she would have to move out within a week, which would fit into her timeline. She invited other family members to tell them about the news, but only Janelle cheered for her.

Christine said that some of Kody's own children had motivated her to ask Kody for a divorce after seeing her unhappy with Kody in Vegas. Robyn said that Christine was lying over this as the couple seemed happy for her in Vegas, implying that they were faking it for the world.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. The show focuses on the daily life of a polygamous family with four wives and 18 children.

