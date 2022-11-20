What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 11 air? Christine's new life and more dynamics explored about the TLC series

Episode 11 of Sister Wives season 17, titled The Worst Goodbye, will air on TLC on Sunday, November 20, at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the one-hour-long episode on TLC Go, which will be made available on the streaming site on November 21, at 10 pm ET.

This week's episode of Sister Wives will be very special and emotional for Christine, as she will leave Kody after 28 years of their marriage. She will move to Utah and, according to a preview, will try to start a "whole new life." Christine also confessed that she is willing to remarry.

Her friend and sister wife, Janelle, can be heard saying in a preview that she hopes that Christine finds another man who she likes and restarts her life at 50. The episode description reads,

"Christine reveals that she's open to getting married again someday; Janelle frustrates Kody when she makes another change to her living situation; after packing up Christine's house, Mykelti urges the family to get together for one last goodbye."

What to expect from Sister Wives season 17 episode 11?

This week on Sister Wives, Christine's daughter Mykelti will visit Robyn to make sure that things are alright between them amid the divorce. In a preview, Mykelti reminds Robyn that she will always be her mother and Avalon's grandmother.

In a preview, the Brown family will bid Christine a rather "awkward" goodbye as the family members stand on opposite sides. Kody will confess that he never wants to see Christine again, as he feels that the divorce ruined his relationship with his children.

Kody will try to deal with his "broken heart" by playing the "blame game" once again by asking Mykelti if Christine was saying some stuff about the divorce even before she announced her decision. Kody thinks that Chrsitine had wanted to leave him for a very long time and had been badmouthing him to his children for many years.

It has also been hinted that Janelle, who is living in an RV, might make another big change in her living situation, much to the disappointment of her husband Kody.

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 episode 10?

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody had a breakdown over Christine divorcing him. He decided to give Christine a piece of his mind and called her out for ignoring all the sacrifices he had made for her over the years.

Kody felt that Christine focused more on her husband and her marital relationship than on their polygamous family. He accused Christine of not trying to get along with the other wives and always complaining about them.

Kody said that the divorce was a "knife in his kidneys."

The episode description reads,

"Christine's big announcement that she's leaving in a week causes chaos as Robyn questions her future relationship with her former sister wife and Kody explodes. As they all try to pick up the pieces, Janelle's RV lifestyle hits another obstacle."

Robyn asked Christine if she would mend her relationship with the other wives. Christine stated that she only wanted to spend time with the people she loves, i.e., Janelle, for some time. Meri and Robyn left the house soon after Kody's outburst.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. The show features the daily lives of the polygamous Brown family living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

