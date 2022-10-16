What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 6 air? Release date, relationship dynamics, and more explored

Sister Wives season 17 is back with an emotional episode full of several revelations this week.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Truely will find out about her parent's divorce in the worst way possible. But that’s not all, Gwendolyn will be seen opening up about her sexuality a little bit more. In 2020, she took to social media to come out to the world about her sexuality by simply adding “raging bisexual” to her Twitter bio.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"As Ysabel packs up for college, Gwedolyn opens up about her sexuality. Christine reveals her moving timeline, and Kody pushes back. Then, after an overheard conversation, Christine tells Truely about the divorce."

Sister Wives follows the lives of Kody Brown and his family which includes his four wives and 18 children. The show chronicles the polygamist family as they go through the daily struggles of living as an unconventional family.

The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, October 16 at 10 pm ET.

Christine tells Truely about her divorce in Sister Wives’ upcoming episode

Divorce is hard on an entire family, especially children. In Sister Wives’ upcoming episode, Christine will tell her youngest daughter about her decision to leave her father.

For the Brown family, things are a little more complicated as between the four wives and 18 children, they’re all extremely close. Season 17 has so far closely followed the aftermath of Kody and Christine’s divorce and in the next episode, titled, Telling Truely, they will open up to the youngest of their six children about the same.

In a sneak peek, Christine said that Truely overheard her conversation about her moving plans. While the couple wanted to talk to her together, this sister wife did not have another option.

She said that when she sat her daughter down, she began to cry and wanted to go to her room, however, Christine thought it was best to give her all the information at the same time.

She said to Truely:

"It’s just you and I that are moving, just the two of us and she goes ‘are you and dad getting divorced?’"

She further said that Truely’s “little face” was just heartbroken. Christine worried that if she told her about it, she would watch closely every time Kody came to visit and have a false sense of hope, so she told her that they had already gone through with the process.

While Kody and Christine weren’t married legally, they were together for 25 years and had to go through a separation process of some kind and she didn’t know if they were divorced while she spoke to her daughter.

In her confessional, she said:

"There’s not ever going to be a piece of paper from the government that says you’re divorced because we were never married legally."

For the Sister Wives family, it wasn't just the kids that felt like the weight of the divorce, the other sister wives were equally heartbroken to find out that Christine would no longer be a part of their family.

Robyn, the fourth sister wife was saddened by the thought of losing Christine. She wanted her to stay and believed that “God can make miracles happen.” Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife wished that they could work on their issues because they’re not “doing justice” to their family.

Tune in on Sunday, October 16 on Sunday to find out what happens next on Sister Wives.

