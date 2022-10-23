What time will Sister Wives season 17 episode 7 air on TLC? Kody x Christine and more relationship dynamics explored

Sister Wives returns for another episode that will showcase the ugly side of divorce. The current season largely features Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce as Kody no longer wishes to have a romantic relationship with her. Christine is one of four wives and between them, Kody has 18 children. This unconventional family is a village in itself and with the impending divorce, the village is getting ready to say goodbye to two of its most beloved cast members.

The synopsis of episode 7 reads:

"Kody feels conflicted officiating a wedding while going through a divorce; Christine and Janelle are floored as Kody breaks COVID protocols for his friend but not his family; Kody and Christine argue over selling her house and the custody agreement."

Sister Wives season 17 spisode 7, titled, The Failed Priest, will air on Sunday, October 23, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Kody and Christine go over the details of their divorce in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives

Season 17 has largely followed the aftermath of Christine’s decision to leave her husband Kody Brown, whom she shares with three other women. The two are spiritually married but legally, however, this does not make their divorce any easier as the show has seen so far.

While it has been determined that their youngest daughter, Truely, will move to Utah with her mother, the former Sister Wives couple still needs to figure out an arrangement so that she can have a relationship with her father.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, the couple is seen having a conversation about the custody agreement. Kody tells Christine that they need to have “50-50” custody of Truely at all times, otherwise lawyers will get involved and take all her money. This upsets Christine and in her confessional, she said:

"Does he not understand that I want him to be around his kids? I’m not going to fight him on that."

She further says that she wants him to be around Truely, and this argument is only happening because he doesn’t trust her. In his confessional, Kody agrees and wonders what her “next move” against him is going to be.

Kody further said:

"She’s going to a state that will come after me if she decides to. So yeah, maybe like I should have a child custody agreement in place."

Kody does not believe that she is being “benevolent,” which is why he can’t trust her during this process. He refuses to return to Utah and insists that Truely comes to him.

In another clip, the two continue their conversation about Truely during which Kody says that he would like Truely to come over every week to his and Robyn's house and Christine says that she would like him to get a separate bedroom for her.

In a confessional, she said:

"I would love it if Kody would take Truely for a few days, she would love it."

However, this is not the only issue this couple seems to have. Season 17 of Sister Wives was shot during the latter stages of the coronavirus pandemic, and Kody made multiple excuses for not seeing his family during that time. However, Kody doesn’t seem to have a problem officiating a wedding at the same time.

This upset Christine as Kody missed her daughter’s surgery and blamed it on the pandemic, but found time to visit his friends and have a blast instead.

Stay tuned to see what happens next when Sister Wives airs on Sunday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

