What time will Southern Charm Season 8 premiere? Release date, Kathryn’s 30th birthday, and more about Bravo’s reality series

Bravo reality series Southern Charm returns with a brand new season this week.

Season 8 is all set to premiere on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET with an hour-long episode. Viewers can expect a mix of old faces and newcomers in this new season, which promises to be more dramatic and entertaining than the previous one. Season 7 of the Bravo show ended almost a year ago on January 21, 2021.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 reads:

“New relationships blossom and old resentments boil over as these Southern socialites navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses and new parenthood.”

Southern Charm Season 8 cast members

The cast members who are set to return to Southern Charm Season 8 include Craig Conniver, Leva Bonaparte, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose and Madison LeCroy. The new Charleston stars who will make their debut as regulars on the show include Marcie Hobbs, Olivia Flowers, and Chleb Ravenell. Naomie Olindo will also return this season, while Taylor Ann Green and Venita Aspen will be shown more often on the show.

The official description of Season 8 further adds:

“Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul returns with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who wastes no time stirring up drama among the group; John Pringle joins in on the group’s antics as well.”

What to expect from Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 1?

The first episode of Southern Charm Season 8, titled Great Ex-Pectations, will feature the regulars engaged in some new drama. The premiere episode will also showcase the celebration of Kathryn Dennis’ 30th birthday which will be attended by all the cast members.

A preview showed Craig informing Austen that his ex-girlfriend Madison was in attendance at the birthday party. The scene then transitioned to an awkward hug between the former couple.

Yet another sneak peek video featured Shep, Craig and Austen talking about Naomi, Madison, and Kathryn. Craig told the boys that Kathryn did not like Naomi and that he had been shocked to see Madison at the party. Shep asked Craig whether Naomi and he got intimate when they last met, and the Southern Charm star replied in the affirmative, leaving Austen shocked.

The official synopsis of Season 8 Episode 1 reads:

“After a tumultuous year, the Charleston crew is back and ready for a fresh start. Kathryn throws herself a 30th birthday party to celebrate another decade and a clean slate with a new man by her side, but not everyone in the group is ready to accept her olive branch.”

It further says:

“As Shep and Taylor continue to play house, Austen is ready to move on from Madison with a new love interest. Craig focuses on his thriving pillow empire and exclusive relationship from the summer, but a former flame might cause his life to unravel.”

Naomi and Craig will be seen moving on with their respective lives on the show. The latter is currently dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who will also make a guest appearance in Season 8. Craig also appeared on Summer House as DeSorbo's boyfriend in the latest season. In one of the teasers, DeSorbo was seen snapping at him for hanging out with his ex Naomi.

Viewers will be able to witness all the drama starting from Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

