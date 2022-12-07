What time will Survivor season 43 episode 12 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Survivor season 43 is all set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode will feature the remaining castaways partaking in challenges, formulating strategies and alliances, and putting their best foot forward in the gameplay to secure their safety for another week and keep moving ahead in the competition.

Season 43 of the series has been extremely popular and has kept its name up for being one of the most exciting reality competitions. While some contestants have been applauded for their game, others have been criticized for making poor decisions, leading to their elimination and several blindsides.

What to expect from Survivor season 43 episode 12?

This week's episode of Survivor will feature the remaining competitors fighting hard to vote off who they feel are threats to them in the game. The contestants, including Karla Cruz Godoy, Cassidy Clark, Mike Gabler, Owen Knight, Jesse Lopez, and Cody Assenmacher, will compete and form strategies to secure themselves until the finale, when they face the jury, who will decide their fate.

The official synopsis of episode 12, titled, Telenovela, reads:

"The remaining six castaways must get the ball rolling to win the reward challenge and earn a sweet treat; castaways need to hang in there during the immunity challenge to secure their spot in the final five."

With only six castaways left on Survivor, it is time some big game moves are made, and alliances questioned. The players now have to fend for themselves and trust no one but, at the same time, plot for a final four or a final three with fellow castaways who they think they can win against.

The preview for the upcoming episode teased significant clues about what viewers can expect. It began with Cody asking Karla if she wanted to make a final four alliance with him. The scene then instantly cuts to the latter's confessional, where she says:

"It's fascinating how quickly people will turn on their own alliance."

Jesse and Cody have been working together since their time in the Vesi tribe. Now that Jesse is seen making an alliance with Karla, viewers have to keep watching to see if he wants to blindside his alliance member Cody to eventually produce a different game in front of the jury or if the alliance gets stronger and votes out Karla.

However, Karla's confessional of scheming members against their own alliance can also stem from her trying to break up Gabler and Owen to make the numbers even and vote them out of Survivor.

The preview clip then proceeded to show Jesse spilling to Cassidy that Karla was planning to write her name down, which might shift the game's dynamics. Karla and Cassidy have been working together since the beginning. However, the past week saw Sami pitting Karla against Cassidy by lying about the latter voting for her.

Now with Jesse's revelation, Cassidy confessed to "coming for Karla," which meant that one of the strongest alliances might eventually get broken, and one of them could go home. Cassidy began to see Karla as a threat, while the latter was worried about her alliance member being aware of her idol.

In the final preview clip of Survivor, Cody told Gabler how Owen "won't see it coming. In a confessional, Cody revealed that the plan was "genius," however, only time will tell if he plans on eliminating Owen or if it was all just a part of a big blindside to evict Gabler or the others.

With only a few episodes left on Survivor, it will be interesting to see who takes home the title and $1 million cash prize. Major blindsides, gameplay, and strategies will pan out, keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of Survivor this Wednesday on CBS.

