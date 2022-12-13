What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 15 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more

The season 1 finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, titled Patient Love, will air on MTV this Tuesday, December 13, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the one-hour-long episode on MTV's website and Hulu, one day after the television broadcast.

Fans can expect high-votage drama from the episode as Ashley will reveal to her family members that she was not invited to Cheyenne's wedding in Pasadena, California. In a preview, Ashley says that Cheyenne did not think it would be appropriate for her to join the event amid their intense fights.

cheyennefloyd @itskcheyenne Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all.. #TeenMomNextChapter Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all.. #TeenMomNextChapter

While the friends' fight is yet to be shown, Cheyenne said in a tweet that something happened in the reunion episode which caused the rift. Cheyenne's wedding was shot two weeks after filming the reunion.

The episode description reads:

"Cheyenne throws her dream wedding; a car accident puts Ashley's and Holly's lives at risk; Briana gets stuck in Florida when Hurricane Ian derails her plans to travel to the wedding; Jaylan and Leah are not as happy as they should be."

What to expect from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 15?

This week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will showcase the much-awaited wedding of Cheyenne and Zach Davis, which took place on September 29, 2022. Judging by the preview, the ceremony will be super emotional as all the wedding guests, including kids, can be seen crying as Cheyenne says her wedding vows.

The entire cast of the show, excluding Ashley, is invited to the grand wedding, but Briana will face some issues reaching the venue due to Hurricane Ian. Briana lives in Florida and the state itself was heavily affected by the high-end Category 4 storm. As seen in the wedding photos, she will be unsuccessful in attending the wedding.

Other than Briana and Ashley, Amber will also not be joining the wedding celebrations. Leah, who has been silent about her broken engagement for quite some time, will finally open up about Jaylan cheating on her just two months after he proposed to her.

Leah says in a preview that she was "fooled" while crying. Ashley and her 4-year-old daughter Holly will get into a terrible drunk driving accident. In her I Need Wine podcast, Ashley opened up about the incident and revealed that she had to use crutches after the incident.

What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 14?

Last week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana tried to talk to Devoin about co-parenting their daughter Nova in-person, but he did not show up. Devoin had recently accepted on social media that he was addicted to gambling and had lost $100,000 because of the same.

Briana and her mother tried to discuss the same with Devoin's mother, who refused to take accountability for her son's actions. She also called out Briana for not letting Nova meet Devoin when she was young. The situation quickly escalated into a fight.

Cheyenne realized one week before the wedding that she had forgotten to buy Zach his wedding ring. She felt bad as Zach had given her the ring of her dreams, and thus decided to set all arrangements aside to buy him his "dream ring." She was successful in buying the ring after much travel.

MTV has made no announcement yet on shooting season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

