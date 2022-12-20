What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 16 air on MTV? Release date and more details explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 16, featuring the first part of the cast reunion, will air on MTV this Tuesday, December 20, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the exciting new episode on the network's website and Philo a day after the television premiere.

Ashley and Briana, who got into an intense fight while shooting the Teen Mom Family Reunion episode for another show in August, will be seen getting very awkward around each other in the episode that was filmed after the incident. The cause of their fight, however, is unknown. As has been revealed in the preview, due to her growing anxiety, Briana will refuse to sit with other cast members who were also involved in the fight.

Instead, she proceeds to sit separately with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab to explain her side of the story. Briana also said that while she does not talk to the other members, Leah did message her once claiming that other girls were talking behind her back on tour. Owing to the fight, Briana was "uninvited" to Cheyenne's wedding.

MTV's description of the reunion episode reads,

"Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the mums on stage; Jade and Sean are happier than ever; Cheyenne and Zach give an update on his court proceedings; Dr. Drew encourages Devoin to get help for his gambling addiction."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 16 will see the young moms getting candid with Dr. Drew

This week's reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will see things get intense as Leah opens up about her broken engagement with Jaylan for the very first time. As seen in some previews, Amber will support Leah's decision to break up after Jaylan cheated on her and pocketed their house's down payment.

Leah will also be seen in the preview telling Dr. Drew separately that the past year and a half of her life was a lie because of Jaylan. Devoin, who will appear in front of the cameras for a while, storms off the stage after being advised not to gamble.

Cheyenne, who married Zach in the season finale, is seen giving important updates about her marital life to Dr. Drew, elaborating on how she deals with the public's perception of Zach as a former prisoner. She further explains to Dr. Drew that while she knew everything about Zach's past, because of his DUI charge, people often treat Zach as a bank robber.

Maci also brings her husband Taylor to the show and talks openly about not wanting her mother to make her life decisions anymore. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans will also see Briana talking about her recent break-up with Bobby and will call him "a f**ing liar."

Amber also shares with Dr. Drew her feelings of losing her son's custody mid-season. In a short clip of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber takes a dig at Dr. Drew when he says that she is not being very clear. Amber's four-year-old son currently lives with Andrew Glennon in California. After the episode was shot, Amber was given some visitation rights.

Watch the dramatic episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on MTV this Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET as the OG cast members get into conflicts with each other in their journey to becoming young mothers.

Poll : 0 votes