What time will The Amazing Race season 34 episode 9 air on CBS? Challenges, release date, and more

The Amazing Race season 34 episode 9 will air at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on CBS, with new challenges and troubles. The synopsis of the new episode, titled Vamos a la Playa, reads:

“Teams embark on a megaleg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters.”

The Amazing Race 34 featured twelve teams of two competing in a race around the world for $1 million. The season premiered on CBS on September 21, 2022. After eliminations in previous episodes, the remaining five teams will now compete on the show to win the competition and the prize money.

Teams will grill fish in episode 9 of The Amazing Race

In the new episode of The Amazing Race, the remaining five teams will be heading to Málaga, Spain, to compete in a new challenge. Derek and Claire have won almost every challenge in season 34 and hope to continue their winning streak.

The preview clip from The Amazing Race shows teams reaching Málaga and paddle boarding, preparing fish, and biking for their challenges. The teams also made picture frames to complete one of the challenges and get a clue. But most of the teams seem to be struggling during the challenges.

In this leg’s first Roadblock, one team member had to arrange a series of panels in order to recreate Pablo Picasso's Three Musicians to receive their next clue.

But Marcus has difficulty going through other Roadblock, while Michael says:

“I have zero confidence at this point.”

Meanwhile, Emily's knee problem continues to be an issue and she can’t jog anymore. At one point, she says:

“This is killing me … Oh, god. This is not good.”

In a rush to complete the challenge, Aubrey and David forget to season their fish, creating tension between the two.

Quinton and Mattie were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 34 episode 8

The last episode of The Amazing Race aired on Monday, November 8, and started with six teams driving down to Toulouse, France.

After arriving in Toulouse, teams had to search for Stade Ernest-Wallon, the home stadium of rugby club Stade Toulousain. For this Roadblock, teams performed rugby drills that included rolling on the ground, picking up balls, tackling, tossing and catching balls, and scoring a goal with a dropkick.

Quinton and Mattie, along with Aubrey and David, started the Leg at 8:30 am, a little later than the other teams. Emily and Molly were the first team to reach the spot and get a clue.

The clue directed the team to head to the Couvent des Jacobins, where they had to find a French horn player for their next clue. Luis and Michelle, as well as Derek and Claire, were the first teams to arrive at the Couvent. The musician gave them the next clue, revealing the Detour, which was Say Six or Lay Bricks.

At the end of the episode, Derek and Claire were the first team to arrive at Pit Stop on Pays D’oc on Canal de Brienne. Luis and Michelle finished as team 2, while Emily and Molly finished as team 3. Marcus and Michael finished as team 4, while Aubrey and David finished the Leg as team 5. Quinton and Mattie were the last team to arrive at the stop, resulting in their elimination.

The new episode of The Amazing Race will air on Wednesday on CBS at 9 pm ET.

