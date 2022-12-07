What time will The Amazing Race season 34 finale air on CBS? Three teams compete for a million-dollar cash prize

The Amazing Race season 34 is ready to find out who will win the final leg of the race. The season finale is here, and the three teams to have made it to the top are Derek and Claire, Emily and Molly, and Luis and Michelle.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville, Tenn., for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize."

The Amazing Race season 34 finale, titled The Only Leg That Matters, will air on Wednesday, December 7, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

The Amazing Race season 34 finale comprises multiple rounds full of complicated tasks

In the upcoming episode of The Amazing Race, viewers will find out who takes home the dough. For the last leg of the race, teams will compete against each other as they try to be the first to reach Nashville, Tennessee.

In a promo for the upcoming episode, Emily and Molly seem to be in the lead, with Derek and Claire right behind them. The twins stop at a gas station to ask for directions, and the Big Brother couple soon pull up behind them.

In the clip, Claire said:

"We’re back in our classic game, following."

Emily and Molly make their way inside the gas station to ask for directions and are extremely quick in the process, while the TV couple ask a passerby to help them out.

Just as the two teams are about to get back in the car, Luis and Michelle stop at the same spot to ask for directions as well. At this point, it's a neck-to-neck competition between the sisters and the reality couple, although Luis and Michelle seem close behind.

In the upcoming segment of The Amazing Race, one of the challenges will pit the teams against each other as they try to label and pack bottles of whiskey.

In a promo uploaded to YouTube, the three teams are seen dividing their duties--one of them will label the bottles, and the other will pack them. However, they have to pass the quality check ahead of the packing to ensure that every bottle is in top-notch condition.

Emily and Molly seem calm and composed, and ahead of the rest. Michelle and Luis, on the other hand, are seen having trouble passing the check. Michelle’s hands begin to shake, and, as a result, her labels aren’t placed right. Luis tells her:

"Molly has a bunch here that are approved. You’re doing something wrong baby."

He also encourages her to look at the failed ones to see what she’s doing wrong.

The Roadblock in the upcoming The Amazing Race episode will see the teams scale a large structure and propel themselves to the ground. However, as per the rules, if any of them take longer than four minutes to complete the particular task, others are allowed to overtake them.

Previously on The Amazing Race

In the previous episode of the show, four teams competed while trying to complete extremely demanding tasks that required both endurance and strength. Emily and Molly were at an evident disadvantage due to Emily’s knee injury and the nature of the tasks. Despite this, they made it to the top three. The entire leg was extremely close, and towards the end of the episode, it seemed to be anyone’s game.

While Michelle and Luis finished first and won themselves a five-night stay for two in London, Aubrey and David were eliminated.

Tune in on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on CBS. Episodes of the show can also be streamed on Paramount+.

