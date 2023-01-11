What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 14 air on MTV? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Challenge season 38 is set to air its next episode after another exhilarating week, and in the upcoming segment of the show, it’s the battle of the exes once again. Tori and Jordan find themselves in disagreement, and Aneesa is stuck in the middle.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A scary nighttime challenge terrifies the Challengers. Jordan and Tori’s volatile relationship reaches a breaking point. TJ stuns the players with a twist they never saw coming."

The Challenge season 38 episode 14 is set to air on Wednesday, January 11, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Aneesa’s caught in the middle of Jordan and Tori in the upcoming episode of The Challenge season 38

In the upcoming episode of The Challenge season 38, titled Terrorist of Love, Tori and Jordan go at each other again. Their complicated relationship has been the topic of discussion this season, as the two have been hot and cold with each other since Jordan entered the show with Aneesa as his Ride or Die.

They’re not the only ones who are entangled in this mess, as in the upcoming episode Aneesa finds herself in the middle of the two again. While she entered the show as Jordan’s partner, with whom she’s really close with in real life as well, she also happens to be one of Tori Deal’s closest friends out of The Challenge.

Due to the recent twist that dissolved the original teams, Tori and Aneesa ended up on the same team, while Jordan became their common competitor. In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, the two discuss Tori and Jordan’s current dynamics.

In a confessional, Jordan said:

"In this game, you have to separate real life and the game but being in this game with Tori is very difficult. However, I have to put myself first now. I don’t have to play this game for Tori anymore. That ship has sailed."

In the clip, Tori asks Aneesa whether she thinks Jordan will give her name for elimination should their team lose the upcoming challenge. When Aneesa says no, she asks her co-star if she had a conversation with him about it or whether she just has a feeling.

In her confessional, Tori stated that being on The Challenge with Jordan and Aneesa has been “really interesting to navigate.” She added that they’re ride or dies, she’s her best friend and he’s her ex-fiance. Since the communication between Tori and Jordan isn’t great, she often turns to her best friend to find out where his head is at.

Tori tells Aneesa that she feels the two need to talk about it and Aneesa tells her that she doesn’t feel that it’s the right place.

In her confessional, Aneesa said:

"Enough of their s--t. If I’m sick of it, I know everyone else is."

In another sneak peek of The Challenge, Jordan and Tori are seen arguing, and she tells him that he drives her crazy, and he tells her that if she can’t deal with it, she can “f*** off.”

The contestants are seen on top of a building, and TJ is seen telling Chauncey that he’s jumped off the same building before. However, he’s a little hesitant about the task. The next segment of the clip shows TJ entering the house as he tells them to pack their bags.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 11, at 8 pm ET on MTV to see what happens next on The Challenge season 38.

