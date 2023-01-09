"Never talked game with them": Chauncey on why he chose not to call out Devin's hypocrisy on The Challenge

The Challenge season 38 airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET and brings excitement and drama to the screens with every episode. Chauncey Palmer appeared on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast where he was in conversation with the host and fellow cast member Johnny Bananas, also known as John Amadeus Devenanzio about the current season.

During the podcast, Johnny asked Chauncey why he didn’t call out Devin for his hypocrisy while on the show. He asked his fellow Ride or Dies contestant whether he thought that Devin complaining about him “playing both sides” was hypocritical, as he did the same while in the game.

Chauncey said:

"Never talked game with them so why would we even go out and talk in general?"

The Challenge season 38 contestant Chauncey opens up about Devin's hypocritical behavior on the show

Johnny Bananas' podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas featured a special guest in a recent episode. One of his The Challenge contestants joined him for a quick chat on air where the two discussed another contestant's hypocritical behavior.

Bananas introduced Chauncey Palmer as his favorite male rookie and added that he followed his word on the show and has shown “unwavering” support for his The Challenge partner.

He said:

"What he’s lacked in big splashy moments, he’s definitely made up for by just being a genuine dude behind the scenes."

The two discussed Devin Walker's behavior on the show. They believed that while the contestant often partakes in multiple alliances as part of his strategy, it was hypocritical of him to be upset with Chauncey and Amber for doing the same.

Bananas said on the podcast that he found it hypocritical of Devin to make a big deal about the couple having conversations with other alliances when he was doing the same throughout the game.

He said:

"It’s like, yo, pot meet kettle. Like, I mean, you guys are doing the exact same thing."

He asked his fellow cast member if he found it hypocritical and wondered why he didn’t bring it up during The Challenge. Chauncey clarified that while he didn’t have a conversation about the matter with Devin, Amber did, since he confronted her about it. He added that Devin turned the conversation around and made it about him hearing Amber call him a snake.

Chauncey added:

"It’s simple, we never talk game with them. So why are we gonna ever you know, talk to him in general I guess."

The contestants discuss Chauncey and Amber's relationship

The duo also spoke about Chauncey’s ride-or-die, Amber, his girlfriend, and their relationship on and off the screen. Chauncey stated that although their pace seems faster than everyone else’s, it is the “perfect pace for them.”

Bananas added that the couple has proven why they’re each other’s ride-or-die in the series, especially when there are so many questionable pairs on the MTV show. He said that The Challenge has a way of driving a wedge between couples and bringing out the worst in relationships. Even though the couple went through tough times on the show, they never wavered and were always by each other’s sides.

While they joked about Bananas' equation with Moriah, the vet reminded Chauncey that he spent a lot of time with Devin on the show. He said that he thinks the duo shared a real "showmance" in the series but mentioned that his feelings towards his cast member changed since watching the season.

Bananas spoke of Chauncey’s deal with Jordan and Nelson from a couple of episodes ago. The cast member’s gameplay was not well received by some of the other contestants and Bananas asked him why he did it.

Chauncey explained that while in The Challenge house, he was sharing a room with Jay but was also sharing a room with Jordan and that the two became great friends. He wanted to let Jordan know that Jay “threw him down twice” and that he had nothing to do with it. He further stated that Jordan knew he was working with Jay and that he didn’t want to be in the middle of two of his friends fighting.

The two further spoke up about the previous week’s episode and shed light on how dynamics have shifted since the beginning of the game.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 18, at 8 pm ET on MTV to see what happens next on The Challenge season 38.

