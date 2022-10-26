What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 3 air? Plot, release date, and more about MTV’s competition series

The Challenge season 38 is set to return this week with yet another physically exhausting episode. The show has just begun and has already seen various twists already. From unexpected teams entering the competition to people having to leave due to a positive Covid-19 test, the show has continuously kept the contestants and viewers on their toes. The upcoming episode is not going to be any different as it will see the entrance of an all-star whose former partner is unaware of his upcoming appearance.

"Strength and endurance are tested at the "Build Me Up" challenge. Tori and Jordan try to make sense of their breakup. One player stumbles into "messy" territory when he flirts with multiple women. A Double Decker Hall Brawl stuns everyone."

Episode 3 of The Challenge season 38 will air on Wednesday, October 26, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

All about The Challenge season 38 episode 3

The show is set to see possibly the biggest shift in dynamics yet as two exes come face-to-face after not having spoken in over a year. The previous episode saw the entrance of a legendary pair, Johnny and Nany, and just an episode later, viewers will see Jordan and Aneesa, another all-star team, enter The Challenge season 38.

As the season trailer suggested, Tori was completely blindsided by her ex-boyfriend Jordon’s entry and, in a conversation, told him that he decided that he was done with her and even called him a liar. Maybe the two of them can finally find the closure they need to “forgive and forget” on the set of The Challenge.

She may not be the only one unhappy with Jordon’s presence as Jordon’s long-time enemy Turbo, with whom he had a very public fallout, is also a contestant this season.

This is not the only reunion that will take place in the upcoming episode, as it seems like Johnny and Devin, long-time show rivals, are ready to put their differences aside and form an alliance. In a sneak peek of the show, Devin tells Johnny that while he can’t believe he’s saying it, he’s happy to see him on the show.

Nany and Kaycee will also reunite, and Kaycee cannot be happier. She feels that instead of just one partner, Nany’s presence will prove to be good for her journey as she’ll now have “a couple of ride or dies” on the show. The two are best friends and haven’t been apart for as long as they have since Kaycee was on the show. Nany said that it’s great to have her person on the show with her and that having Kaycee around boosts her confidence.

The Challenge gives contestants a chance to win their fair share of $1 million

The Challenge puts relationships’ foundations to the test as contestants enter the show for a chance to win their fair share of $1 million with their Ride or Dies, who are people who have continued to lift them up and support them.

On season 38, 17 teams are competing for the prize and in the past three weeks, some have already been eliminated. However, other teams have taken their place, which means in terms of teams, the show is still pretty much where it started

Tune in on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV to see what happens next as new “old” faces return to the The Challenge.

