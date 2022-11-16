What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 6 air on MTV? Release date and more details explored

The Challenge: Ride or Dies is set to return with another episode this week, and tensions are high. This season seems to have a lot of problems that go beyond the tasks. The series is a great place to make friends, and alliances are a must, but what happens when friends turn into foes and all hell breaks loose?

In the upcoming episode of The Challenge, everyone’s a little on edge, and a certain showmance may come to an end. But the bonds formed on the show are not the only ones being tested.

The Challenge @TheChallenge



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies airs WEDNESDAYS at 8p on #TheChallenge38 Buckle up because this season is about to be one WILD RIDE!The Challenge: Ride Or Dies airs WEDNESDAYS at 8p on @MTV Buckle up because this season is about to be one WILD RIDE! 😈The Challenge: Ride Or Dies airs WEDNESDAYS at 8p on @MTV! 📺 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/78icUDUo1a

The synopsis of episode 6 reads:

"Michele and Jay find themselves in the hot seat after controversial decisions and hope for a win to survive. One player finds out that the man she was interested in has a girlfriend at home and so she seeks comfort with another player."

The Challenge’s upcoming episode will air on Wednesday, November 16, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Laurel and Horacio end things on episode 6 of The Challenge

The Challenge goes beyond physical exhaustion and challenges, the show tests a person in every way, and as history suggests, people often find individuals to rely on during trying times.

The Challenge @TheChallenge Do you think these duos will be able to make amends and keep working together?



is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! It's breakups on breakups in the house this weekDo you think these duos will be able to make amends and keep working together? #TheChallenge38 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! It's breakups on breakups in the house this week 😳 Do you think these duos will be able to make amends and keep working together? 👀#TheChallenge38 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! 📺 https://t.co/djTukSH62L

While in the current season of the long-running show, people who have blind faith in each other compete as teams, but to survive, they have to make alliances. Horario and Laurel were one of the first showmances that The Challenge season 38 saw, and it may just become one of the first ones to end.

In a preview clip, Laurel opened up about her and Horacio's relationship in front of Moriah and said that he was one of the first people she connected with and that he told her so much about himself. She further said:

"Last night, he basically told me that before he came here he was like talking to some girl. Now I feel like very weird..."

The promo clip also briefly showed Horacio and Laurel's conversation, where he asked her if she was moving out, and she said she was because she didn't want to get hurt. Laurel stated:

"Now I feel very weird because like feelings developed and I was like, ‘I don’t want that’, so then I just moved out of the room."

In her confessional, she said:

"Horacio and I have been chatting and flirting, I’m slowly finding out that he has a girl that he’s talking to at home and that girl is the girl that he is pursuing to be his girlfriend."

She added that it’s a “s*** position” to be in.

The Challenge @TheChallenge things are about to get real spicy when With miscommunication at an all-time highthings are about to get real spicy when #TheChallenge38 airs next Wednesday at 8p on @MTV With miscommunication at an all-time high 📈 things are about to get real spicy when #TheChallenge38 airs next Wednesday at 8p on @MTV! 🔥 https://t.co/CmbTfugLxH

In another clip, Horacio claimed that he and Laurel have an understanding and that he doesn’t want to hurt her. Laurel felt vulnerable and found comfort in Faysal, who asked her if she needed a hug. Upon hugging, he asked her if she hugged Horacio like that. It looks like Messy Fessy hasn’t given up the nickname after all.

However, they are not the only contestants at odds. The promo clip further showed The Challenge’s legendary Nany and Johnny not being in sync during the upcoming episode’s challenge. She seems angry at him in the promo, and he narrates that they’re not on the same page, which isn’t a good look for them.

Tune in to see what happens next when The Challenge returns on Wednesday night on MTV.

