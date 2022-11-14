What time will The Culpo Sisters season 1 episode 2 air? Sophia crosses a line and more about TLC’s new show

The Culpo Sisters will return for another episode, which will feature some roomie drama. While the sisters absolutely adore each other, co-existing under the same roof has not been easy for them. Olivia isn’t too happy about her sisters constantly borrowing her clothes and taking drastic steps.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Olivia enlists her mom's help for a photo shoot; the girls plan a night out for Jackson's birthday; Sophia crosses a line that puts Olivia in a tough spot; Aurora has a surprising announcement about the future of her marriage."

The upcoming episode of The Culpo Sisters will air on Monday, November 14, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Olivia locks up her closet in the upcoming episode of The Culpo Sisters

Living with sisters can either be the best or the worst thing in the world, or, as in The Culpo Sisters' case, it can be both. While the three enjoy living together, Olivia has trouble keeping her sisters out of her closet. Sophia ends up borrowing a pair of shoes that her sister needed for a photoshoot.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Aurora wishes to borrow a sweater from Olivia’s closet but is unable to do so as Olivia has installed a lock on it. She seems taken aback and asks Sophia for the code, who is equally blindsided by the lock.

Sophia said:

"She’s the most dramatic person I’ve ever met."

In her confessional, she stated that she thought that they would share everything, and they were trying to be the perfect duo, who would figure out outfits together and trade clothes. She added:

"I feel really bad that I borrowed these shoes that she needed for a shoot, but now I’m staring at a padlock on her closet door."

Aurora blames Sophia and tells her that Olivia only put a lock on her door because she takes advantage of it, and adds that because of her behavior, she can’t even borrow a sweater.

The sisters try to figure out Olivia’s code and try a combination of birthdays, including their own. Sophia believes that the correct code could possibly be a combination of their and Christain’s birthdays.

Another promo shows other troubles that the sisters are facing while living together. Olivia has a list of people and things that are not allowed to enter her room, including Sophia.

The note reads:

"Don’t Enter: Sophia, Charlie Bear, anyone who will pee, poop, or mess up the room."

Another note reads that dogs are not allowed in her room.

In her confessional, Olivia said:

"Living with Sophia, don’t get me wrong, it has its perks and I would never want her to move out but it can be challenging."

The Culpo Sisters star added that she doesn’t like how her younger sister treats her house and belongings. The clip further shows an excerpt of Sophia wearing Olivia’s jeans and lying about it, as well as leaving her dirty dishes lying around.

In their joint confessional, Sophie joked about making coffee in the morning and said that she feels that even if a coffee bean is out of place, she’s going to get evicted.

She added:

"There’s just a lot of tiptoeing, I feel."

The Culpo Sisters air new episodes on Monday, at 9 pm on TLC. Viewers can also stream the episodes of the same on Discovery+.

