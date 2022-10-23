What time will The Equalizer season 3 episode 4 air on CBS? Big Daddy Kane's role and more details explored

The Equalizer season 3 is all set to release its upcoming fourth episode exclusively on the popular network CBS this Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Ever since the promo video for episode 4 of the series' season 3 was dropped, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what the brand new episode will bring to them. The previous episode, titled Better Off Dead, ended on such an intriguing note, with McCall and the team helping the widowed single mother find the truth about her dead husband.

A highlight of the upcoming episode 4 is that it will feature rapper Big Daddy Kane in a pivotal role.

Learn all about the fourth episode of The Equalizer season 3

What can be expected from The Equalizer season 3 episode 4?

Episode 4 has been titled One Percenters. Adam Glass has served as the writer of the episode, while Benny Boom has acted as the director. The official synopsis for the episode, released by CBS, reads:

"A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite understandable that McCall and the team will dive deep into another arresting unsolved case. The episode will also see some gripping drama as Miles' curiosity regarding McCall’s work increases.

In the much-awaited episode, the audience will also see the prestigious Grammy Award-winning record producer and rapper Big Daddy Kane in the vital role of the founder of the local motorcycle club, named Buffalo Joe.

It is safe to say that fans are quite excited to see what Big Daddy Kane will bring to the table in the new episode.

How's the official promo video for episode 4 looking?

The official promo video for The Equalizer Season 3 episode 4 was dropped on October 17, 2022.

The promo video for episode 4 provides the audience with intriguing glimpses of what is about to come in the new episode. By the looks of it, it seems like Big Daddy Kane is all set to play a big role in the episode and it is going to be an action-packed and quite an exhilarating rollercoaster of a journey.

Who are the cast members in The Equalizer season 3?

The lead cast list for season 3 of the series includes Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall aka the Equalizer, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

Other actors on the cast list entail Jennifer Ferrin as Avery Grafton, Frank Pando as Captain Torres, and a few others.

Based on Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan's popular spy thriller series of the same name, the highly riveting CBS crime drama series is also the second reboot production of the much-celebrated franchise, The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington.

Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe have served as the developers of the series. Gavin Kelly, Claudio Rietti, Stefan Czapsky, Terrence Laron Burke, Ron Fortunato, and Jay Feather have served as the cinematographers of The Equalizer, while Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Robert Duncan, Adrian Younge, Sean Pack, and James Poyser have provided music to the series.

