What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 7 air? Chantel x Pedro confrontation, release date, and more

Episode 7 of The Family Chantel Season 4 will air at 8 pm ET on TLC on July 18, 2022. In the upcoming episode, Nicole and Alejandro will try to mend their differences and grow closer. However, things will get intense between husband and wife Pedro and Chantel.

Going by the latest preview clip, Pedro wants to leave his wife Chantel after a fiery confrontation about her showing up at his office party to check upon him. Pedro no longer wants to carry the burden of their relationship and wants to “move out.”

All about Episode 7 of The Family Chantel Season 4

The new episode of The Family Chantel will air on Monday, showcasing the tiff between Pedro and Chantel. The tension starts brewing between them after Chantel attends Pedro’s office part on the pretext that she wants to get to know his his co-workers, which Pedro knows is not true.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Dirty Laundry, reads:

“As Pedro and Chantel drift further apart, Nicole and Alejandro grow closer together. Chantel takes her friend's advice and goes out for drinks with Pedro and his co-workers, leading to a fiery confrontation.”

As per the preview clip, Chantel asks Pedro with an “attitude” to introduce her to his friends but it sets a trigger for him, since she knows each one of them well. They are the same people whom she often thinks Pedro is cheating on her with.

Despite her efforts, Pedro is not happy with her and this leads to a confrontation where Chantel asks what he wants to do, to which he replies:

“I don’t want to fight no more. Move out, that’s it.”

Although Nicole’s relationship with Alejandro is improving, her mother is not happy with how the relationship between her and her brother Pedro is turning bitter. Their mother tries her best to convince Nicole to ask for an apology from Pedro for throwing the bottle at her sister-in-law, but Nicole is not ready to budge and apologize for her actions.

Recap of Episode 6 of The Family Chantel Season 4

In the last episode of The Family Chantel, Alejandro visited Nicole again and waited outside so that they could talk about getting back together. He wanted to sit in the car with Nicole for the conversation, but the latter refused.

However, after much persuasion, Nicole allowed him to sit in her car. They went to the restaurant, where Nicole asked for Alejandro’s divorce paper as she did not trust him.

She lied to his mother and said she was in the office the whole day, fearing that she would get an earful.

The synopsis of the last episode read:

"Karen and River question Pedro about his recent clash with Chantel; Winter's love life is blossoming; Pedro reaches out to his mom for advice; Nicole is at a crossroads with Alejandro as he pleads for a second chance."

Tune in on TLC on Monday to watch the new episode and drama of The Family Chantel Season 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far