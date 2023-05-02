What time will The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22 (season finale) air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more

Season 10 of The Goldbergs is all set to make its arrival with a brand new episode this Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Network. The show has become a fan-favorite over the past nine seasons due to its feel-good storylines and delightful characters. However, in the upcoming episode of the show's final season, the beloved sitcom will be bidding goodbye to fans.

Followers of The Goldbergs have been eagerly waiting to see what the series finale episode has in store for them, especially after The Goldbergs season 10 episode 21, titled Push It, had some pretty entertaining sets of events, including Adam going to New York University in the fall and Beverly interfering with Adam's relationship with Carmen.

The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22 has been titled, Bev to the Future

The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET, the highly awaited finale episode of the ABC show's final season has been titled, Bev to the Future. While the writer and director for the upcoming episode are yet to be disclosed by the network, the official synopsis for season 10 episode 22, Bev to the Future, given by ABC, reads as follows:

"When Adam takes Beverly to her high school reunion, he tries to end a reality in which she winds up with the wrong man; Barry and Joanne make a surprising decision to prove the seriousness of their relationship."

The official synopsis for episode 22 provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the upcoming episode, and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of emotionally driven and enticing incidents as viewers will witness Adam attempting to put an end to a possibility of Beverly ending up with the wrong person after he takes her to the high school reunion.

The new episode will also display Joanne and Barry coming up with an astonishing idea to prove how serious their relationship is. Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a gripping finale episode.

Take a closer look at the cast list for The Goldbergs season 10

The promising cast members for the show's final season entail:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Judd Hirsch as Ben "Pop-Pop" Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

Tim Meadows as Jon Glascott

Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee

Jennifer Irwin as Virginia "Ginzy" Kremp

Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz

Noah Munck as "Naked Rob" Smith

Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz

Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp

Dan Fogler as Marvin Goldberg

Matt Bush as Andy Cogan

Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley

The tenth and final season of the long-running sitcom premiered on ABC on September 21, 2022. The show's official description states:

"Three siblings navigate what it means to grow up in the colorful, loving Goldberg family in the 1980s."

Don't forget to catch episode 22 (series finale) of season 10 of The Goldbergs, which will arrive exclusively on ABC this Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET.

