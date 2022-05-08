What time will The Kardashians Episode 5 air on Hulu? Reality series to explore Kim's law journey, divorce and more

The Kardashians are back and things are about to get tense. Episode 5 of The Kardashians Season 1 will be released on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, May 12 at 12:01AM ET.

The Kardashians follows the sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner as they go through life's major and minor milestones.

What to expect from The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 5?

In the next episode of The Kardashians, fans will see Kim getting tense over rediscovering herself after divorcing Kanye West. In the promo, Kim can be seen getting nervous about her styling and wondering what her unique persona is.

Her ex-husband Kanye West used to style Kim and buy dresses for her. Amidst the divorce proceedings, he had gone so far as to offer Kim his lifelong styling service and quit his work to do the same.

She will try to dress herself up and in a conversation with Kourtney can be heard saying,

"Who am I? That's my last tie with Kanye."

She also shares her concerns over the fact that Kanye has still not signed the divorce papers. The couple were legally divorced on March 2, 2022.

The episode will also feature Kim's team and mother giving her a surprise birthday bash and her nervously preparing for her fourth attempt at the bar law exam.

She revealed in the promo,

"I've gotta pass this, if I don't this law school journey is over."

Kim revealed in the earlier episode that if she doesn't clear the bar this time, she will be kicked out of college and her journey towards becoming a lawyer will end. To prepare for the same, she studied 18 hours a week with famous lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. She cleared the bar this time.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!



Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.



For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. https://t.co/44UiguM4bJ

Kris Jenner will talk to Scott Disick about his role in the family and convince him to come to her birthday dinner. Viewers will see him meet his ex Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker in the next episode.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"One member of the family feels left out as they celebrate different milestones. Scott comes to terms with his new role in the family dynamic. Kim prepares for her last attempt at the bar exam."

What happened on The Kardashians last week?

Last week's episode of The Kardashians was a very emotional and romantic one as Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney.

Kris Jenner was tense about the surprise wedding proposal and tried to micromanage everyone. She made sure no one reached early on the site for Kourtney to have any doubts. She said,

"I feel responsible for pulling everyone together."

Kris said that it was really special for Travis to go to Kourtney's father's grave to ask for his permission.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach and the two headed to a hotel room where the family surprised them. Kourtney's kids were not present during the proposal, but Travis' children were present for the surprise, who met their new family members.

After having dinner together, the Kardashians and Jenners talked about Scott and how he would react to the news. Kourtney felt a little bit overwhelmed with the conversation.

Later on in the episode, the couple revealed that they were trying for a baby via IVF.

Khloe Kardashian confessed that she and Tristian had got back together as a couple and that is why he was present to surprise Kourtney and Travis after the proposal. She said,

"There has been a lot of effort from his part."

She said that she had a positive feeling about the thing. She later had a conversation with Scott, who said that he was very happy for Kourtney and was not shocked by the proposal.

Kim Kardashian hinted that she still believes in love and might get married for the fourth time.

New episodes of The Kardashians release on every Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

