What time will The Kardashians Episode 9 air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more explored

Things are getting intense on The Kardashians. Episode 9 of the popular reality show will be released on Thursday, June 9 on Hulu at 12:01 am ET and on Disney+ at 3 am ET.

Hulu's new series The Kardashians follows the format of Keeping up with The Kardashians and showcases the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they overcome several personal and professional obstacles while living their fabulous lives.

What to expect from The Kardashians Episode 9?

This week on The Kardashians, Kim will be seen in the Dominican Republic doing photoshoots for SKIMS and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at the same time. She can be heard saying in the promo,

"There’s so much going on. I'm trying to get so much content."

Kourtney will meet Benny Drama for the Poosh Wellness festival. The famous actor and comedian appeared on Poosh’s Future You virtual festival in March 2022 as he reenacted Kourtney’s morning wellness routine in front of a live audience.

Khloe Kardashian, along with her team, will conduct an open casting for Good American, celebrating the occasion of the company’s fifth year of establishment. Speaking about her personal life, Khloe says,

"I just moved in to my dream home with True and Tristian, of course. It's finally done. Everything’s just in a really good place right now."

However, her happiness is short-lived as Kim can be seen talking to someone on her phone in a promo about Tristian Thompson sleeping with another girl on his 30th birthday. She says,

"I said "Does Khloe know about this?" Khloe doesn’t even (Bleep) know."

Tristian Thompson later confirmed the news that he had indeed slept with another woman, Maralee Nichols, and had a son with her. Speaking about the scandal on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she herself found out about the news through Kim.

What happened on The Kardashians last week?

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was impressed by Mason as he explained to North that “getting a stepdad isn’t so bad”. Kim Kardashian spilled the beans about her relationship with Pete Davidson as she revealed that she was disturbed by Pete’s absence in the SNL after-party, so she asked a SNL producer for his number. She revealed that Pete was very genuine with her.

She also said that Pete had asked Megan Fox for her number earlier but she refused to give it to him. Kim later showed off her new plane with cashmere seats and decorations while heading to the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated photoshoot.

Khloe Kardashian

Scott DiSick visited Khloe Kardashian’s new house and was blown away by how well the home was organized. Khloe invited him to Kris Jenner’s home before she taped a new masterclass on her life and how she accomplished so much. Scott and Khloe helped Kris in preparing for the Masterclass with some catchphrases.

Kim Kardashian talked to Khloe about how the sisters “hand-feed” men in their lives.

Kourtney Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian discussed releasing a new candle, collaborating Goop and Poosh. Gwyneth shared how her views on relationships changed after marrying Brad Falchuk. She advised Kourtney that second marriage is beautiful and can be a “great opportunity.” Kourtney Kardashian herself revealed that even though she was not married to Scott, it felt like the same type of relationship.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday at 12:01 am ET.

