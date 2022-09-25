What time will The Kardashians Season 2 episode 2 air on Hulu and Disney +? Details explored

After an emotional season premiere, The Kardashians is back this week to spill some more tea about the personal lives of business mogul Kardashian and Jenner sisters. Season 2 Episode 2 of the much awaited show is titled Prada You and will be released on Hulu at 3 am ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Fans can also watch The Kardashians on Disney+ with a subscription.

While last week’s episode was focused on Khloe Kardashian and her newborn son, this week fans can expect the show to follow its regular format with all the sisters dealing with complications in their personal and professional lives. Kylie’s second born son might make an appearance on the episode, while Kourtney will deal with more wedding drama.

What to expect from The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2?

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott on February 2, 2022. The second episode of The Kardashians Season 2 will see the Kylie Cosmectics business founder welcoming her child and fans might potentially get a glimpse of her baby boy. Kourtney got engaged on camera last season and on this week’s episode fans will see her making preparations for her grand wedding.

The episode description reads,

"Kylie welcomes baby number two; Kourtney plans her dream wedding; Khloé sees how her past trauma has affected her brain; Kim and Kendall head to Milan to attend and walk in the Prada show."

Kendall will be seen walking at the Fall/Winter Prada fashion show with her new copper red hair. Kim Kardashian will support Kendall from the front row.

Recap of The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 1

Last week on The Kardashians, Khloe made the shocking revelation that she was expecting another child with Tristian, father of her first daughter True. Tristian had hidden the fact that he was expecting a baby with another woman during the embryo transfer process, and his 'secret baby' was born just a month after Khloe learned about the scandal and her surrogate’s pregnancy.

She was upset about the ordeal but Kylie tried to explain to her that the baby was meant to be born because the transfer happened days before the cheating news got out into the media. Khloe’s best friend Malika was shocked to learn that Khloe had told True about her soon-to-be-born sibling.

Khloe did not want to celebrate the baby shower but Kris took her to an old penthouse in Beverly Hills along with her cousin Cece. They tried to convince Khloe to celebrate another family member coming into her life. Khloe eventually agreed to have a party for the baby boy.

Khloe told Cece how the same thing happened when True was about to be born and now she could not even enjoy the birth of her second child.

Kris threw a baby shower themed 'Leo' at her house because the baby was expected to be born in August. Khloe wore a blue dress to the party, signifying the gender of the child. True was very happy and excited to have a sibling. Kim got emotional during her toast and said that Khloe deserved to be a mother.

Khloe and Kim were seen getting the unnamed baby boy from the hospital. Kim said that he looked just like True. Tristian was also seen holding his baby in the hospital before Khloe took him home.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians Season 2 every Thursday.

