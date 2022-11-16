What time will The Kardashians season 2 episode 9 air? Met Gala appearance and more explored

The Kardashians season 2 will air a brand new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The episode will feature the Kardashian-Jenner family marking their appearance at the 2022 Met Gala after two episodes worth of dress fittings and addressing the general anxiety around it. With only two episodes left to air this season, the family is bringing it all.

The Kardashian-Jenner family takes public appearances seriously, and the Met Gala is one of the many that are set to showcase some iconic looks, including Kim Kardashian's Marlyn Monroe dress that she worked so hard to fit into. Moreover, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner are also set to appear.

Season 2 of The Kardashians has given viewers a deeper insight into the family's mind. Marital issues, cheating scandals, babies, and relationships were some aspects covered this season. The family has been known to gift its loyal fans personal narratives since their E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Kardashians season 2, episode 9

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are all set to appear at the 2022 Met Gala in the upcoming episode of the Hulu show. Previously, Kim had decided to skip the event if she didn't gain access to the Marilyn Monroe dress. Although her initial request to wear the gown was shot down, Kris Jenner came to the rescue. With her mother's help, Kim will be seen slaying her looks at the grand event.

Kim will be accompanied by her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The sisters, along with matriarch Kris Jenner, are all set to attend the Gala. Khloe was seen getting excited at the prospect of making a public appearance this time, considering she's had a rough year with her ex's scandals. However, in a recent preview clip, she was seen explaining her anxiety about the same.

In a confessional on The Kardashians, Khloe said:

"It is Met Monday...My anxiety is getting heightened. Me being here is outside of my comfort zone."

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has been on a journey of professional growth and exploring her personal identity this season. She was seen talking about her business ventures and her aspirations to be a successful entrepreneur in a preview clip for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

In a confessional, Kendall said:

"I am starting a new chapter in my career. 818 is my baby. I have been working on it for about five years now. I just can't wait to, like, continue to grow the brand."

The model has also developed an increased passion for real estate. The Kardashians star was seen taking ideas up with her best friend, Fai Khadra. She continued:

"I had like the time of my life going through the creative process of renovating my home. It was almost like I found my purpose. Like, I was like, "this feels so good," and I'm just like super excited. I found that I really wanted to be a businesswoman."

The Kardashians star revealed that she had new ideas and wanted to execute them as it was a journey of what she felt was the "new me."

With The Kardashians season 2 coming to an end in the next two weeks, the family is set to provide some well-needed drama. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for the ladies this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the new episode this Thursday at 12.01 am ET on Hulu and 3 am ET on Disney+.

