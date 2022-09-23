"It’s almost like he wanted to trap her" - Kendall Jenner accuses Tristan Thompson of trapping Khloe Kardashian in a relationship with second baby 

Tristan Thompson has been one of the most talked about athletes this summer. Unfortunately, his rise in popularity has nothing to do with his basketball skills. He's become a popular topic due to the cheating scandal that involves Khloe Kardashian.

As revealed a few months ago, Thompson and Khloe conceived a baby via surrogacy in late 2021. However, the NBA player fathered a child with another woman shortly before this, unbeknownst to Khloe.

Kendall Jenner, Khloe's half-sister, recently shared her thoughts regarding the incident. Kendall appeared on the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians" and said the following:

"You were encouraging Khloe to go forward with this, while you knew that that was also happening? It's almost like he wanted to trap her."

Kendall pointed out that Thompson knew what was going on, yet he decided to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian. She said that what Thompson did was unforgivable.

Tristan Thompson's relationship history with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had an on-and-off relationship. According to "The Kardashians" star, the NBA player was loyal to her and they had a lot of fun during the COVID-19 lockdown.

During that time, the NBA was shut down and players stayed home with their families. It appears that this was the peak of their relationship. However, it did not last long.

Khloe Kardashian had a great time with Tristan Thompson during the COVID-19 lockdown.

When the NBA season resumed, Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers were not invited to the bubble. However, the forward signed with the Boston Celtics the following season, where he averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.

According to the reality TV star, Thompson's return to the league made things worse for them. While it's hard to say what happened, it appears that Thompson had a tough time staying loyal while being away from his girlfriend.

Shortly before their second child was born, it was reported that he fathered a child with another woman. The name of the child is Theo and is now nine months old.

Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloe Kardashian

This latest incident is not the first time that Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloe Kardashian. There have been many reports of his affairs, which have negatively impacted his relationship with the TV star.

The former NBA champion took to Instagram to reveal that he is indeed Theo's father. He also apologized to Khloe on his Instagram Story.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Thompson posted. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Tristan Thompson apologized for his actions.

Thompson also added that he has the "utmost love and respect" for Khloe, but this is very unlikely to change the situation between them.

Thompson last played for the Chicago Bulls and is currently a free agent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far