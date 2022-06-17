What time will The Martha Mitchell Effect air on Netflix? Details explored

In an upcoming documentary titled The Martha Mitchell Effect, Netflix will use archival, never-seen-before videos to discuss Martha Mitchell and the psychological theory named after her. At the same time, the documentary will also explore her long-lasting influence on American politics as the outspoken wife of President Nixon's Attorney General, John N. Mitchell.

It's been half a century since the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon's government. Although several people's names have been included in historical accounts of Watergate, Martha Mitchell hasn't received as much attention until this point.

The Netflix documentary, all prepped to drop on Friday, June 17, at 3:00 a.m. ET, will revisit the late Washington socialite's unwillingness to disregard her righteousness, which may have been the decisive factor in dismantling the Nixon administration.

Exploring what we know about Netflix's The Martha Mitchell Effect ahead of its premiere

Helmed by Debra McClutchy (The Booksellers) and Anne Alvergue (The Story of Roy Cohn), The Martha Mitchell Effect previously premiered at Sundance, Full Frame, and Hot Docs. It is finally making its way to Netflix as an absolute must-watch with solid reviews.

In an interview with Filmmaker Magazine, the filmmakers spoke about the idea of the short stemming from the years of corruption spent under the Trump administration and the #MeToo movement.

Alvergue said,

"We were both devastated by the 2016 election and looking to tell a female-driven story that could shed light on the present. Martha’s story really checked all the boxes. She is truly a hidden figure of the Watergate era. Now seemed the time to resurrect her story and restore her agency."

McClutchy added:

"The impeachment scandals of the Trump administration clearly resonated, as did the reckoning around #MeToo. We were fascinated with how this conservative Republican wife became one of the first prominent figures to call out the Nixon administration and the retaliation that followed. She was the unlikeliest of people to do it and had a lot to lose."

In the same interview, while expressing their thoughts on Martha and the need to revisit her legacy, Alvergue said,

"I think this country is so divided politically that Americans are now thirsty for outliers – individuals who are brave enough to cross party lines and risk it all to speak truth to power. We have an opportunity to revisit who was overlooked – and in Martha’s case, silenced – for political gain."

The trailer, which dropped on May 23, 2022, showcases the buzz around Martha Mitchell from the very beginning until her death due to a terminal disease when she just 57 years old.

As the wife of the U.S. attorney general John Mitchell, Martha started her career in Washington as a political snoop, appearing on talk shows to disseminate rumors about what she had heard from her husband and his associates. President Richard Nixon, however, was not a fan of her ways and preferred to keep things private.

But it wasn't until Watergate shocked America that things really heated up. Intolerant of such a clear display of corruption, Mitchell fiercely denounced Nixon and was the first to demand his resignation. The White House retaliated by harassing, bullying, and publicly demonising the socialite. They claimed that she was mentally ill, intending to put her down.

Mitchell, however, was exonerated and acclaimed as a pioneer when it was shown that Nixon was definitely implicated in the controversy. She also rose to prominence as the literal face and name of the so-called Martha Mitchell effect, a psychological condition for those mistakenly accused of having a mental condition although they are stating true facts.

Sadly, she was eventually forgotten by many, but the documentary seeks to remedy just that.The official synopsis of the upcoming Netflix documentary states:

"She was once as famous as Jackie O. And then she tried to take down a President. The Martha Mitchell Effect is an archival documentary portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers: Martha Mitchell, a Republican cabinet wife who was gaslighted by the Nixon Administration to keep her quiet. It offers a female gaze on Watergate through the voice of the woman herself. From directors Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy."

The upcoming documentary short is all set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, June 17, 2022. Don't forget to watch the iconic journey of Martha Mitchell as she cemented her role in American politics.

