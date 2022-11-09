What time will The Masked Singer season 8 episode 7 air on FOX? Three new characters, release date, and more

Episode 7 of The Masked Singer season 8 will air on FOX at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The new episode will be an emotional one as the show will be dedicated to the late actor Leslie Jordon since he was a beloved member of the Fox family.

The synopsis of episode 7, titled Hall of Fame Night, reads:

“Three new characters enter the competition and two are unmasked; guest panelists Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale.”

What to expect in episode 7 of The Masked Singer?

Three new masked singers will be featured in the new episode of The Masked Singer on Wednesday. Venus Flytrap, Bride, and Gopher will take center stage to compete with each other for the crown of King/Queen.

The clue revealed for Venus Flytrap is a “fly,” for Gopher, the clue is “lasso,” and for the Bride mask, it is a “wedding ring.”

The Masked Singer, who will win the new episode, will move on to the next round, while others will be unmasked to reveal their real identity and will be eliminated from the singing competition.

The seventh episode's winner will then compete with two new masked singers in the next episode, titled Comedy Roast Night, on Wednesday, November 16. The singer, who wins the next round, will then enter the semi-final battle round with the Queens Lambs and Harp.

Episode 7 will also be dedicated to their beloved panelist, the late actor and comedian Leslie Jordon, who passed away in October this year.

Who was The Masked Singer's guest panelist Leslie Jordon?

Born on April 29, 1955, the late Leslie Allen Jordan was a comedian, writer, actor, and a singer. Throughout his career, he worked in various films and television shows and wrote plays.

He is best known as Phil on Call Me Kat (2021–2022), Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace (2001–2006 and 2017–2020), for his various roles in the American Horror Story franchise (2013–2019), Sid on The Cool Kids (2018–2019) and Lonnie Garr on Hearts Afire (1993–1995), among others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the late actor became an Instagram contributor with 5.8 million followers. He even published his autobiography, How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived, in April 2021.

The late actor joined The Masked Singer in season six during week five as a guest panelist in 2021. He also performed on This Little Light of Mine as Soft Serve and later returned as a guest panelist in season seven of the competition.

But on October 24, 2022, Leslie passed away at the age of 67 after suffering from a suspected medical emergency while driving to film scenes for FOX’s Call Me Kat.

Quick recap of episode 6 of The Masked Singer

In the previous episode of The Masked Singer, titled ‘90s Night, two new masked singers appeared on stage. The synopsis of the show read:

"Two new characters enter the competition; the studio audience votes for one singer to be unmasked."

The episode started with Walrus singing Two Princes by Spin Doctors. Next up was Milkshake, who performed on Jump On It by Sir Mix-a-Lot. To defend their crown, at last, came Lambs and sang Ironic by Alanis Morissette.

Walrus received the least votes and had to unmask to reveal his identity as actor Joey Lawrence.

The remaining singers, Milkshake and the Lambs, went head-to-head at Battle Royale, with the latter being declared the round winner. Milkshake was revealed to be NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday, November 9, to watch the new episode of The Masked Singer.

