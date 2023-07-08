What time will The Prank Panel 2023 premiere on ABC? Release date, plot, and more explored

Disney's ABC has exciting news for all comedy lovers, as a brand new unscripted comedy series The Prank Panel is set to premiere on ABC network on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The Prank Panel is an out-of-the-box show that allows individuals to pitch their pranks targeting their friends, significant others, family members, and co-workers to a panel consisting of the world's greatest pranksters, who will then go on to execute the pranks with them.

The cast will include the iconic prankster Johnny Knoxville, comedic genius Eric Andre, and Hollywood actress Gabourey Sidibe.

The official synopsis of the premiere episode reads:

"A daughter pranks her overprotective dad with a boyfriend from hell; a son's fear of clowns leads to a night of payback."

The Prank Panel's premiere episode will feature a daughter pranking her overprotective dad and more

ABC's reality prank show, The Prank Panel aired its special preview episode on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Much to fans' excitement, ABC announced The Prank Panel season premiere on its social media pages and also posted a press release, stating:

"Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of 'pranxperts,' taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun."

The much-awaited show is all set to give everyday individuals the chance to pitch their most hilarious pranks, targeting family members, friends, and near and dear ones, to a panel of the world's best pranksters.

With a star-studded lineup featuring Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe, viewers are in for an unforgettable experience as they go behind the scenes, witnessing the planning and execution of elaborate schemes. These pranksters serve as both mentors and saboteurs and occasionally, celebrity guests join in on the fun.

Every week on The Prank Panel, ordinary individuals seeking revenge against those in their lives will step into the spotlight to present their ideas to the esteemed panel of "Prank-sperts."

Fans can think of the show as a comedic version of Shark Tank, where aspiring pranksters pitch their mischievous and outlandish concepts to the panel. Based on the pitch, the panel decides whether or not they will lend their expertise and help bring the prank to life.

As seen in the special previews, the pranksters set the bar high with a hilarious clown prank. Johnny Knoxville, no stranger to mischief himself, describes it as one of the most memorable pranks he has ever been involved in. This comes after a woman approaches the panel and wishes to prank her son, who happens to have an extreme fear of clowns. However, she gets reverse pranked.

The special preview has set the tone for what's to come in the upcoming installments of the show. The much-awaited season of the unique reality show, The Prank Panel, is set to premiere on Sunday, on ABC at 8 pm ET.

