What time will The Voice season 22 episode 17 air on NBC? Eliminations, release date, and more details explored

Episode 17 of The Voice season 22 will air on Tuesday, November 15, at 8 pm ET on NBC. After performing live for the first time in front of coaches on Monday, America’s voting results will be announced on Tuesday. The top 16 contestants performed yesterday in the hopes of finding a place in the top 13 and move forward in the competition.

The synopsis of the new episode reads:

“Two artists from each team are revealed as safe by America's votes; each coach selects one more artist to move forward; the remaining four artists, one from each team, compete in the wildcard instant save and one moves on to the top 13.”

The Voice first aired in 2011 and remains one of the highest-rated shows of the genre. Now in season 22 of the competition, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, along with America’s vote, will once again choose the nation's next singing star.

Three singers will get eliminated on Tuesday episode of The Voice

In the new episode, the results of the top 16 artists who performed on Monday night in the hopes of making it to the top 13 will be announced on Tuesday night of The Voice.

In the new episode, the two artists from each team with the highest number of audience votes will automatically move forward. Each coach will then get a chance to save a third member from their team.

In the end, the four remaining artists—one from each team—will then compete for the Instant Save to round out the Top 13. Out of the four singers, only one will move forward, while the other three will be eliminated from the show.

Singers give their first live performance in episode 16 of The Voice

Episode 16 on Monday kickstarted with a powerful performance by Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona. Coach John believes Omar is “a favorite to win the season.” He mesmerizes the audience with Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.

Next came “velvet powerhouse” Kim Cruse with her rendition of I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You) by Aretha Franklin. John’s newest artist, Sasha Hurtado, impressed everyone with Elton John’s Tiny Dancer. Team Legend ended their performance with “subtle soul singer” Parijita Bastola‘s I’ll Never Love Again by Lady Gaga.

Team Gwen was next up. Kique sang Harry Styles As It Was, while Kevin Hawkins performed on Skate by Silk Sonic. Alyssa Witrado sang Miley Cyrus’ Angels Like You. Justin Aaron was praised for his performance on Luther Vandross' Here and Now.

Team Camila took to the stage with Morgan Myles taking on Let Him Fly by Patty Griffin. Eric Who performed on Adele’s Rumor Has It. Camila’s knockout steal, Kate Kalvach, sang You’re Still the One by Shania Twain. Devix was the last artist from the team, and he chose to sing on Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon.

The last team to perform on The Voice was Team Blake. Bryce Leatherwood performed Travis Tritt’s I’m Gonna Be Somebody while knockout steal Rowan Grace sang Olivia Newton John’s classic Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Brayden Lape performed Jordan Davis' song Buy Dirt. The Monday night’s episode ended with Bodie singing Glimpse of Us by Joji.

The new episode will reveal the Top 13 artists who will move forward for the next round. The Voice returns with a new episode and eliminations on Tuesday, on NBC at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes