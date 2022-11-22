What time will The Voice season 22 episode 19 air on NBC? Elimination, release date and more

Episode 19 of The Voice season 22 will air on NBC at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 22.

Elimination results will be announced in the new episode, revealing Top 9 singers who will move ahead in the competition. The synopsis of the new episode, titled Live Top 13 Eliminations, reads as:

“The Top 9 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the Instant Save. Coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton each perform with their teams for the first time.”

The eliminated contestants will then perform on stage for an Instant Save in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

For the first time in season 22, Coaches Shelton and Cabello will perform with their respective teams in the upcoming episode of The Voice

Top 9 singers to be revealed in episode 19 of The Voice

With the aim of finding a singing talent of over thirteen years of age, The Voice aired its season 22 earlier in September. After various auditions, battles, and knockout rounds, along with performances and eliminations, the singing competition is now inching closer to the finale.

Now, in the new episode of The Voice, America’s vote will once again be counted on to reveal the 9 singers who will make it to the next round. So far, the following singers are competing on the show:

1) Team Legend: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, and Omar Jose Cardona

2)Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, and Eric Who

3)Team Blake: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, and Rowan Grace

4) Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, and Justin Aaron

The singers with the least votes will then battle it out on-stage. The judges will save one of the singers to move to the next round.

These selected singers will then perform on songs selected by fans in the next episode of the show, which will air on November 28, performing in front of the coaches to seal their spot in the Top 8.

Episode 18 of The Voice saw some heart touching performances

In episode 18 of The Voice, which aired on November 21, 13 singers performed songs that included special dedications. The synopsis of the episode, titled Live Top 13 Performances, read:

"The top 13 artists perform songs that include special dedications in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 10."

The previous episode kicked off with Team Gwen’s Kique. He sang Superstition. Bryce Leatherwood chose Amarillo by Morning.

Devix from Team Camila performed on R U Mine?, while Team Blake’s Rowan Grace sang, The Winner Takes It All.

Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona performed his take on In the Name of Love. Meanwhile, Alyssa Witrado took to the stage with Dreaming of You. Team Blake’s bodie performed on his wedding song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), while Kim Cruse chose Always on My Mind.

Brayden Lape performed on Come Over and Eric Who chose Can’t Help Falling in Love. Morgan Myles sang her version of If I Were a Boy, and Parijita Bastola mesmerized everyone with All I Ask. Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron ended the night with a performance on Break Every Chain.

The elimination results will now be announced on episode 19 of the show.

Tune in on NBC on Tuesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET to find out the Top 9 singers of The Voice.

