What time will Tough As Nails season 4 episode 3 air on CBS? Planter box challenge, release date and more

Tough As Nails premiered on January 4 with a two-hour special and is set to air the next episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the teams will be tasked with buildig a planter box.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Crew members visit a plant nursery where attention to detail is key when building a complex planter box in the individual challenge."

CBS Tough As Nails season 4 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 pm ET.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Tough As Nails season 4

The upcoming episode, titled, I Look Like Curious George, will see the teams racing through the plant nursery. The teams will have to search through the nursery to find supplies with their names on them before they can begin making the planter box.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Phil Keoghan, the host of Tough As Nails season 4, informs the contestants that they have to pick a total of 40 trees. 'Team Dirty Hands' races through the nursery to find red tags that indicate their team's name.

In a confessional, Sergio said:

"We’re out and about searching for trees and the place is massive."

In another sneak peek, 'Dirty Hands' can be seen working in “perfect symphony.” Sergio was seen "handling the shoot" while Jorge would signal the vehicle to take charge of how much mud would pour in. The two were seen working exceptionally together as Sergio fanned the mud while Jorge took charge of the vehicle.

Their coordination doesn't go unnoticed, as their teammates appreciate it and are inspired by it. The two are constantly motivating each other and coordinating well.

In a confessional, Synethia said:

"I see him going like this, using all kinds of signals, so it was pretty cool watching him."

Contestants who are a part of 'Dirty Hands' include Sergio, Beth, Jorge, Aly, Ellery, and Synethia, while Mister, Ilimia, Laura, Larron, Renee, and Jake make up the 'Savage Crew'.

What happened previously on Tough As Nails season 4

In the two-part season premiere, the contestants were tasked with replacing old boat moorings. As part of the challenge, they had to inflate their own boat, fix their motor, get it running and commute from Row A to Row B to replace the mooring and return to cross the orange flags on either side of the land.

The winners of the first challenge were rewarded by getting to pick their own teammates as well as their classic teams – 'Dirty Hands' or 'Savage Crew'.

The challenge was tough even for America’s toughest. Ilimia was the first to get her motor running with Sergio and Jake following closely, Synethia couldn’t fix her motor or inflate her boat. Ultimately, Sergio and Mister made it to the top.

Sergio decided to be a part of 'Dirty Hands' as the winner of the Tough As Nails challenge.

As part of the team challenge, the teams had to build a concrete retaining wall but had a hard time securing the supplies. The teams made their way to the other side of the island. The squads further divided themselves into smaller groups to ensure efficiency, and ultimately, 'Savage Crew' won the challenge along with a hefty $12,000.

The upcoming Tough As Nails episode is set to air on January 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET, on CBS.

