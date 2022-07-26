What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12 air? Moriah x Olivia’s friendship falls apart and more

The upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 is all set to air on TLC in a new time slot on Tuesday. Episode 12 will consist of two hours starting at 9.00 PM ET.

In the previous episode, Olivia was seen contacting Barry for a family gathering, which would not include Kim. Ethan and his wife Olivia were the last Plath family members to be informed about their parents, Kim and Barry’s split.

Before that, the young couple didn’t keep any contact with the parents because of several issues. In the upcoming episode, Olivia will panic after learning that Kim will come to Joshua’s gravesite with the rest of the family.

The official synopsis of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12 reads:

“The Plath children all gather at the farm to celebrate Joshua, but when Olivia learns Kim is included at the gravesite visit, tensions quickly rise; Moriah's frustration with Olivia grows and a request from Ethan shocks Kim.”

Air date and time of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12

Episode 12 of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 will air on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on TLC. The two-hour long episode will end at 11.00 PM ET. Generally, the regular time slot for the show is 10.00-11.00 PM ET.

Viewers can catch up on the new episodes later on the network’s website. Those who don’t have the channel can watch it through several live streaming services such as dish, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12 is titled I’m Done Choosing. It refers to Moriah’s feelings towards Olivia after the former revealed that Kim will be part of a family gathering at Joshua’s graveyard.

For those unaware, Joshua was Kim and Barry’s son who passed away long ago. In the upcoming episode, the family will celebrate his birthday by visiting his grave. In the previous episode, Olivia told Ethan’s siblings that everyone, except Kim, would join the gathering. At the time, Moriah was not happy with the decision as it was cruel to exclude Joshua’s mother from such events.

So, the siblings decided to invite Kim and the same news was conveyed to Olivia by Moriah. The latter looked upset in the preview clip and mentioned that she went into panic mode after learning that Kim was coming.

Apparently, she was concerned that past traumas would trigger her in Kim’s presence. In a confessional, Olivia said:

“I am very taken aback because the last I heard it would just be the kids. And I am not ready to see Kim, talk to Kim, to deal with that.”

She further stated that she wanted to run away from the situation. Moriah, on the other hand, felt disappointed with the way Olivia reacted. She felt that the latter didn’t consider anyone else’s feelings in front of her, especially on a day that was so important for the Plath family.

In another preview clip, Moriah addressed Olivia’s behavior in a confessional and said:

“Today, I have officially reached my breaking point with all of this drama. I am so done, I am so over it. I am just tired of fragile relationships. If you have to constantly walk on eggshells around somebody’s feelings, if you spent three to four years of your life trying to make that person happy, and then you make one decision that doesn’t make him happy and affects your whole relationship. That’s not a true friend.”

Only time will tell whether Olivia and Moriah will make amends or grow apart eventually. Meanwhile, viewers can watch Welcome To Plathville on Tuesdays on TLC at 10.00 PM ET.

