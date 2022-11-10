What time will Winter House season 2 episode 5 air on Bravo? Euphoric party, release date, and more details explored

Winter House season 2 episode 5 will air on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Tom Sandoval's stay at the Winter House is coming to an end and to make sure that his last night in the house is a memorable one, he throws an epic euphoric party for all the housemates.

The synopsis of the fifth episode of the reality show, titled Cold Shoulder, reads:

"To celebrate the Toms last night, the housemates throw a euphoric party that turns up the heat; Austen misses his girl back in Charleston, S.C., but his history with Ciara gets in the way of bringing her to Stowe."

What to expect from episode 5 of Winter House season 2?

Despite the freezing cold temperature in Stowe, Vermont, the cast members of Winter House are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy their stay in the house.

Meanwhile, things between Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are not looking great at the Winter House. Since the couple arrived at the house for the two-week vacation, their relationship seems to have grown even more tense.

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode of Winter House, Paige opens up to her best friend, Amanda Batula, about Craig while skiing and snowboarding. She says:

“I just don’t want him to ostracize people because he has such a big ego. Like, just chill out for five seconds.”

Before the two resume skiing, they both agree that the boys in the Winter house are “just annoying.”

Later that night, Tom Sandoval throws a euphoria-themed party for everyone. He makes sure he changes the ambiance of the house with his colorful lightning and jazzy outfits.

While the rest of the cast members are having a good time, Craig and Paige finally talk about their issues. Craig admits:

“I was a little fired up the first few days.”

But then he says he’s starting to chill out. Hearing his issue, Paige says it’s hard for her to see her boyfriend “upset” because she “takes his energy.”

She even opens up and says that his words tend to upset Paige’s closest pals, making things a little difficult between her and her friends. She says:

“I don’t like feeling like I’m involved in a confrontation that I personally am not involved in. I feel like when you become a couple, you automatically become an extension of the other person.”

She adds:

“I love the f--k out of you, so I don’t ever want to feel on edge. Because when you’re comfortable, I immediately get comfortable.”

Later Craig agrees in the confessional that he is lucky to have Paige as she didn’t say anything to him when he was all fired up on her friends early on in the trip.

“Paige patiently sat through days and days of me fighting with her friends and never said a single thing to me.”

Although he is at ease now, he is not sure that Paige might be as forgiving going forward. He added:

“I’m just relieved, but I’m also nervous, because I don’t know how many more of these chances I’m going to get.”

Apart from Craig, Paige will also confront Jessica, who calls her a "mean girl” as she feels left out by the girl gang. But instead of reaching for a solution, they get involved in a heated conversation, at the end of which Paige says:

"You want to see a mean girl? I'll show you a f---ing mean girl.”

Even during the party, Jessica feels blocked by the girls. She says:

“It’s like they’re the cool kids. They just, like, leave me out. I feel like I’m at my high school dance all over again.”

Tune in to Bravo on Thursday to watch the new episode of Winter House.

