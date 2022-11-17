What time will Winter House season 2 episode 6 air on Bravo? Plot, release date and more details explored

Bravo will air episode 6 of Winter House season 2 at 9 pm ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022. In the new episode, things will get awkward between a few of the housemates with the arrival of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

The synopsis of Winter House episode 6, titled Friendships on Ice, reads as:

“With Lindsay and Carl's arrival to Stowe, Kyle, Amanda and Luke are excited to see their besties; Jason hopes to find closure; Austen focuses on mending his broken friendship with Lindsay.”

Austen Kroll makes sensational claim about Lindsay Hubbard on Winter House season 2

After the last episode, where Jessica Stocker told the other ladies that she was not “click[ing]” with them and referred to them as “mean girls,” Amanda, Paige, and Ciara will now react to her comments on the new episode of Winter House.

After exiting the bedroom, Paige told her boyfriend, Craig Conover, that she’s “so motherf***ing sick” of Jessica.

Meanwhile, the other ladies stayed back in the room and talked to Jessica about how she’s feeling. Ciara said that Jessica “isolate[s] [herself] with the guys” instead of being with the girls.

Jessica agreed with Ciara, saying that she has an “insecurity” and is scared of being rejected by women. She said:

“It hasn’t always been easy for me to make girlfriends. That’s why I do date a lot and have a lot of boyfriends, because I get attention. I struggle with that, and that’s not something I’m proud of.”

However, Jessica admitted that she hasn’t asked the other women much about their own lives, either, to which Amanda responded with:

“It goes both ways, a little bit.”

Later in the interview, Amanda admitted that Jessica's talks confuse her at times. She said:

“Girl, this is just out of the blue. Jess just seems to say one thing to one person, but act another way to their face… I want to know what happened in her mind that got her there.”

Before this matter could be resolved, Austen informed Ciara, Amanda, and Paige that Lindsay and Carl would be joining them at the Winter House for a few days.

Their arrival makes Austen really nervous as he reveals to the girls that Lindsay made a move on him last year. He says that Lindsay made the move the same night she and Carl decided to give their relationship another try.

The news comes as a shocker for Amanda as it was during her wedding to Kyle Cooke that Lindsay and Carl announced their decision to give their relationship another chance.

Austen said that Lindsay offered to accompany him to his room. While watching a movie, Austen “fell asleep.” Revealing further details during the conversation, Austen said:

"All of a sudden, I woke up with her hand on my d*ck.”

He then revealed that he yelled at her, saying:

“[Like] what the f*ck are you doing?”

When asked by the girls if Lindsay was trying to have s*x with him, Austen answered with:

“Yes. Facts. I had to move her hand off my c**k on their wedding night because I was like, ‘Get away from me.'”

Austen even claimed that Lindsay made “the same move” last winter in Vermont. He even said that when he asked Lindsay’s ex, Jason Cameron, if she made the same move on him too, Jason agreed. Austen said in the Winter House confessional:

“I said, ‘Hey, did she do the whole, crawl into bed with you and grab your…?'” He’s like, ‘That’s exactly what she did.’ Checks out. Same thing happened at Kyle and Amanda’s wedding.”

Later, Austen told the girls that after waking up the next day, Lindsay “got up and walked out” and requested “never tell anyone about this.”

After hearing Austen, Ciara was sure that someone will “burn this house down by the end of this trip.”

Tune in on Thursday on Bravo to watch the new episode of Winter House season 2.

