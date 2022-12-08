What time will Winter House season 2 episode 8 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Winter House season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. The upcoming one-hour-long episode will document the cast members spending some quality time with each other during their two-week stay in Stowe, Vermont, as well as getting involved in messy fights, conflicts, confrontations, and arguments over past issues, keeping viewers hooked.

Episode 8 of Winter House will see a lot of dynamics between the cast members play out as they deal with issues between them as well as potentially forming new romantic relationships. The arrival of Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke has been creating adequate drama for the past two weeks and is set to continue in the upcoming episode.

What to expect from Winter House season 2 episode 8

This week's episode of Winter House will see cast members confront each other over past issues and get involved in messy conflicts that could possibly jeopardize their friendship or relationships in the house. With Carl and Lindsay, plenty of dynamics have shifted in the house as the couple have had friends welcoming them while others weren't very happy with their arrival.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Stowe Messy, reads:

"Jason woos Rachel on Stowe Mountain; Paige ponders her next steps with Craig; Austen is at odds with both Lindsay and Ciara; Jessica asks Kyle for advice about her feelings for Kory, but her compliments for Rachel leave much to be desired."

A few preview clips released by Bravo teased significant tension amongst cast members in the upcoming episode. The cast spent the past two weeks feeling awkward after Austen made a major revelation ahead of the Summer House couple's arrival. He stated that Linsday made inappropriate gestures towards him the day she and Carl decided to give their relationship another try.

Although the previous Winter House episode witnessed Austen apologizing to Lindsay, it wasn't about the aforementioned incident. He sought her forgiveness for a comment he made about her last year on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While Lindsay forgave him and the two made amends, the cast felt that the issue had not been resolved yet.

In the preview, Amanda was seen addressing Lindsay over Austen's revelation. Ahead of the confrontation, Amanda confessed:

"It just seems unfair that we all have this information, we're all talking about it and Lindsay and Carl are here and they don't know. Like, it's awkward."

The publicist denied making any form of gesture towards the Southern Charm star and slammed Amanda for being aggressive with the issue. Lindsay then went to Austen to ask him if he had made a false claim. The latter stated that he only talked about her making an advance.

Meanwhile, the Winter House ladies were seen giving some advice to Jessica about her relationship with Kory. When Paige asked to keep her options open, Jessica felt that the former was projecting and shouldn't interfere with her dating life.

In another preview clip, the ladies were seen debating about potentially bringing up their children in the suburbs or in the city. Paige revealed that she wasn't open to having children, but with Craig, it was a completely different ball game.

The preview ended with Austen and Ciara having a major argument over past issues. While he felt that Ciara had criticized him for bringing his girlfriend over, Ciara was frustrated with his antics.

Winter House has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The reality series' cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

Don't forget to tune into an all-new episode this Thursday on Bravo.

