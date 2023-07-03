What is TRT? Jo Lindner’s health struggles explored as his final Instagram post goes viral

Jo Lindner, the popular German bodybuilder, died on Friday, June 30, at the young age of 30. His death was announced by his girlfriend Nicha, a fitness model who took to Instagram to share the devastating news. Just a day prior to that, Jo Linder, on his final Instagram post shared his difficult medical journey with his fans as he posted a couple of shirtless pictures.

In the said post, he spoke about suffering from various health issues after undergoing TRT.

TRT or Testosterone Replacement Therapy is the medical procedure wherein a man’s natural testosterone is replaced when it becomes significantly lower in amount.

Jo Lindner shared in his last Instagram post how he lost weight because he was off everything for over a year, but then failed to recover his testosterone levels, pushing him to try out TRT. He wrote:

“Trust me I tried to stop but be aware it might have long-term effects on your life.”

Only a few hours after this post, Jo Lindner breathed his last in his girlfriend’s arms following an aneurysm. She wrote:

“Jo is in the best place, everyone.”

She also confirmed how Jo complained of neck pains prior to his death.

Jo Lindner’s struggle with low testosterone led him to try TRT

Jo Lindner in his last Instagram post said that his testosterone levels were significantly low which is why he had to try TRT. He further mentioned how TRT is a big commitment and then explained how the last photo showed the difference between him before and after TRT. He challenged his followers to spot 12 differences between the two pictures and wrote:

“Show lot of size differences like – swole and not swole u can see at chest etc all slim down even my waist is smaller back then.”

He also clarified of undergoing a hernia surgery and that a new hernia made his stomach look bigger. He wrapped up by saying:

“Overall, this post should show that even as a natural u can look amazing and why you just need to get in shape!!”

According to Healthline, TRT or Testosterone Replacement Therapy is prescribed by doctors when they detect exceptionally low testosterone levels in a man, which can happen because of certain medical conditions or with age.

The process is simple, replacing the natural testosterone production with artificial testosterone that enters the body orally, or via intramuscular injections and implants or transdermal patches, mouth patches, or topical creams and gels. Intranasal gels or pellets are also another way to try out TRT.

While TRT can indeed balance testosterone levels, it also comes with its share of side effects such as chest pain, breathing troubles, speech difficulties, sleep apnea, body swelling, low sperm count, and increased risk of blood clots, heart attack, or stroke.

Interestingly, TRT has also become popular for its non-medical uses, including improving s*xual performance, achieving higher energy levels, losing weight, and building muscle mass for bodybuilding.

In fact, the right dosage for TRT still remains largely unknown, while it is illegal to undergo TRT in most countries without a valid prescription.

Jo Lindner also suffered from rippling muscle disease

Last month, Jo Lindner opened up to YouTuber Bradley Martyn about struggling with a rare muscular condition called rippling muscle disease. It is a medical condition where muscles are unusually sensitive to any kind of movement or pressure.

During the interview for Bradley Martyn Raw Talk, Jo also mentioned how he lived in constant fear that his disorder would give him a heart attack if he overtrained.

“The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern that what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp? That makes me scared. That’s why I’m staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much.”

He also stated how he was on diuretics (drugs that increase the rate of urine excretion) as per the doctor’s advice, which made his day-to-day survival even more difficult.

Jo Lindner was a bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast and rose to fame during his brief stay in Dubai and Thailand. He had over 9 million Instagram followers.

