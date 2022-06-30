What to watch this week of June: Stranger Things, Ms Marvel, and more

The final week of June 2022 has many offerings for viewers, just like the rest of the month. Viewers get to choose from a wide array of shows and series. Among the new episodes airing this month, we have cherry-picked some of the most popular titles of the season.

Check out these titles and what they store for us in the final week of June.

Top 3 Releases not to miss this week (June 27 - July 3)

1) Ms. Marvel Episode 4 - June 29

Ms. Marvel (Image via Disney+)

Ms. Marvel has been famous since its release earlier this month, on June 8, 2022. The series introduces the first superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Pakistani origin. Iman Vellani plays the character of Pakistani teen Kamala Khan who lives with her family in Jersey City, goes to high school, and fantasizes about the Avengers and her hero Captain Marvel, just like any other kid.

A still from Ms. Marvel (Image via Disney+)

But her dreams become a reality when she gains supernatural powers after donning a bracelet she found among her grandmother's memorabilia. Kamala can manipulate cosmic energy into physical forms and shapes and uses her newfound powers to become more like her heroes.

The third episode follows Kamala as she learns her powers' source and lineage as a Djinn. Kamala is told about Noor, the other-dimensional energy that she can channel. She is attacked by the Djinns, who want to make her use her powers to open an interdimensional portal to transport the Djinns back to their home, the Noor dimension.

The upcoming fourth episode of the Marvel miniseries will delve deeper into the history of Kamala's character and explore her Djinn lineage. As we approach the end of the season, the series is building momentum towards the highlight confrontation between Kamala and her allies against the group of exiled Djinns.

Ms. Marvel's third episode drops on Disney+ on June 29, 2022, at 3 am E.T.

2) Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 - July 1

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 (Image via Netflix)

The fantasy horror title Stranger Things has been a crowd favorite since it was first released in 2016. The series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 80s. Stranger Things follows a group of kids trying to unravel the mystery that shrouds their village. They meet a girl with supernatural powers and together search for their friend who has been abducted into a parallel universe, the Upside Down.

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things see you july 1st a lot happened in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 - let’s recapsee you july 1st a lot happened in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 - let’s recap ⏪ see you july 1st https://t.co/e3SvKDxGU2

Stranger Things introduced its fourth season in two parts. The first installation was released on May 27, 2022, with seven episodes. The second volume, which will release on July 1, 2022, with two more episodes on Netflix, will chart the course of the series towards its fifth and final season. With an epic confrontation between Eleven and the Vecna teased before its launch, the second volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things is a must-watch.

3) The Boys Season 3 - July 1

The Boys (Image by Prime Videos)

The Boys is a dark comedy superhero action drama based on the comics of the same name. While the genre description may perplex you, The Boys offers all of these immaculately balanced. It has aired two seasons to date, while the third season started airing in early June, and a fourth season is confirmed for production.

The Boys follows a group of vigilantes who play the role of the heroes as they try to fight the corrupted superpowered heroes of society. The Seven are superheroes in the public eye but are nothing close to it as they work for a corporation that monetizes and markets them. The egotistical characters misuse their powers, and The Boys are the ones who intend to put a stop to it.

The Boys seventh episode of the season releases on July 1, 2022, on Prime Videos at 3.00 am E.T. The episode is called "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" and follows the events of the Herogasm. It will likely portray Homelander's course of action after he retreats from the earlier confrontation during the episode Herogasm.

Being the penultimate episode of the season, this episode will set the foundation for the finale. Spoiler alert: Homelander is speculated to die following another major death.

These were some of our top picks from the titles dropping on the final week of June. Don't forget to tune in on the streaming platforms and check these out.

