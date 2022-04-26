When can you get a free pretzel from Auntie Anne's? Restaurant gives away snack for National Pretzel Day 

It's National Pretzel Day on Tuesday, and Auntie Anne's has decided to treat its customers with free pretzels. The food joint is famous for its perfectly salted, soft but crunchy bread, and fans get to enjoy it for free on April 26.

The restaurant has been sneakily promoting the event by asking customers to download their app. Fans with the Pretzel Perks app can get their hands on "something" free for Pretzel Day.

Auntie Anne is giving away free pretzels in two flavors

Customers interested in the free treat will need to sign up for a free membership on Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app before or on April 26. The free treat will be available in two variations: original and cinnamon sugar. The offer can be redeemed both in-store and online.

Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing Cynthia Liu shared that the company's goal was to celebrate the holiday with its app members. Liu explained by saying:

"We love our Pretzel Perks members and there's no better way to thank them on the best holiday of the year than with free pretzels."

She added:

"No matter your pretzel preferences, we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans on National Pretzel Day with perfectly baked bites of their favorite Auntie Anne's pretzels, whether sweet or salty, in-store or delivered to your door."

Terms and conditions to remember before redeeming the National Pretzel Day offer:

Online and app orders will be charged with a $0.35 service fee and sales tax. Meanwhile, the in-store redemption will be free of those charges. The offer is limited to one per person, and one order can only get one free pretzel. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other promotion or offer. The offer is only available at participating U.S. Auntie Anne's locations.

Other stores providing free pretzels on April 26

The origin of Pretzel Day can be traced back to 1983, when congressman Robert S. Walker of Pennsylvania declared that pretzels should have their own holiday. Twenty years later, in 2003, Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell declared April 26 as "National Pretzel Day." The holiday celebrates the importance of the snack to the state's history and economy.

Numerous pretzel stores in Pennsylvania offer free pretzels to customers on this day. Here is a list of a few stores that are providing free pretzels to celebrate the day.

1) Ben's Soft Pretzels- The joint has promised a free pretzel to anyone who donates $1 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Additionally, customers can get one extra pretzel if they download and register on their app.

2) Philly Pretzel Factory- The company announced free pretzels to its customers on April 26, with no purchase required. Consumers can check the company's Facebook page for more details.

3) Wetzel's Pretzels- The company celebrates National Wetzel Day on the same day as the pretzel holiday. Customers can go to the store to bag a free pretzel. However, the deal doesn't start until after 3 p.m.

4) Whisps- The eatery is adding a new menu item, Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites. To celebrate the launch, it's giving away free Cheese & Pretzel Bites at three baseball stadiums (Yankee Stadium in New York City, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati) on April 26.

With so many offers, we believe consumers will have a great time celebrating this year's National Pretzel Day.

