When did David McCallum leave NCIS? Iconic Ducky character role explored in wake of star's death at 90

Scottish actor and musician David McCallum passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, September 25, 2023. He was known for his roles as Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E in the 1960s and the medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in NCIS nearly 40 years later.

However, from season 16 of NCIS, fans started seeing less of Dr. Ducky as David felt that the character was becoming redundant. According to the Cinemaholic, the actor felt so as he was being replaced by his protégé Dr. Jimmy Palmer after Mallard's retirement. It is worth noting that season 16 of NCIS began airing in September 2018 and concluded in May 2019.

McCallum also told Daily Express that he wanted to spend more time with his wife Katherine Carpenter, their five children, Val, Paul, Peter, Jason, Sophie, and six grandchildren. However, the actor kept making small appearances until season 20 of NCIS.

David McCallum was a beloved actor who played many characters in his seven-decade-long career. He died of natural causes on September 25, 2023, in the New York Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his family.

David was recently making small appearances in season 20 of NCIS as an NCIS historian after his character Ducky retired in the storyline and settled in Edinburgh, Scotland.

CBS made a statement to honor the actor's demise which called David a "gifted actor and author" who was loved by many across the world.

"He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away," the statement continued.

The actor started playing the role of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, a forensic expert in 2003 in NCIS. The series follows Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team of agents of the Major Case Response Team as they handle intense criminal cases.

Ducky's expertise helps them solve multiple crimes. The character however retires in season 16 of the show in 2018. David McCallum had asked the production if he should leave the show completely. However, the team decided that they still needed David to appear as the NCIS Historian who occasionally appears to advise his protégé Dr. Jimmy Palmer on tough cases.

The actor said in an interview with Daily Express at the time that after Ducky's retirement, David realized that the character was becoming redundant.

"I sort of decided to leave the show, and they said, ‘No, we’d like to make you the historian so you’re still a part of the show.’ Because it meant that CBS liked that I was around," David added.

McCallum also clarified that he wanted to retire so he could spend time "with Katherine, their children, their six grandchildren, and their family cat, Nickie.

The showrunner Steven D. Binder talked to TV Insider about what he always told David.

"You are this magical pixie dust, wherever we put you, you’re just this magical being who elevates every scene you're in with that David McCallum gravitas," Binder had reportedly told David.

David McCallum eventually appeared less and less in the show until his last episode in episode 21 of season 20 of NCIS.

Other acting roles of David McCallum

Some of his notable works include A Night to Remember, The Great Escape, and The Greatest Story Ever Told. The Scottish actor got the role of Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E in 1964. He soon became a heartthrob among girls and the show gained significant popularity until its end in 1968, as per The Guardian.

David McCallum came out of retirement to act for a small nostalgic TV movie, The Return of the Man from U.N.C.L.E. in 1983.